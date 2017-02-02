Budget 2017
February 22, 2017, Wednesday
Impact of budget 2017 on healthcare sector: High on ambition, low on vision
It lays out some ambitious targets, but falls short on long term vision, says Dr Dharminder Nagar
February 17, 2017, Friday
Higher budgetary allocations to defence a signal of intent from government
Hike of 20.62% shows that government expects several large acquisitions to be initiated in FY18
February 07, 2017, Tuesday
No healing touch for logistics in budget after demonetisation
However, plans to improve 'Lifeline' will offer better future for logistics sector, says Areef Patel
February 04, 2017, Saturday
Budget's thrust is on agriculture & rural development: MK Dhanuka
Rs 10 lakh crores as credit to farmers is a good news for the agri and allied sector players
February 04, 2017, Saturday
Thrust on infrastructure good for adhesives, coating sectors: Shilip Kumar
Budget's fiscal consolidation efforts will lead to stable economic growth of the country
February 04, 2017, Saturday
Tax cut for MSMEs is a welcome gesture: Deepak Chiripal
Abolition of FIPB to ease flow of FDI is a good move which will speed up the process
February 03, 2017, Friday
Budget will have a positive impact on robotics industry: Pradeep David
Investment in electronics sector will trigger an inspection & assembly related market for robots
February 03, 2017, Friday
Agriculture is the most significant beneficiary of budget: Ankur Aggarwal
Steps to encourage implementation of technology & its tools in Indian agriculture are positive
February 03, 2017, Friday
Union budget: New horizon for the healthcare sector
Budget's proposal to frame new rules for regulating medical devices is reassuring, says Viral Gandhi
February 02, 2017, Thursday
Budget falls short of electronic product makers' expectations
Domestic industry says it encourages imports with all duties such as BCD, CVD, etc being waived off
February 02, 2017, Thursday
Budget is reasonably balanced for an inclusive growth: Adarsh Hegde
However, there are no remarkable announcements that the logistics sector can bank on
February 02, 2017, Thursday
Budget lays foundation of digital revolution in agriculture: Rajiv Tevtiya
Knowledge-driven services for agriculture can bring a revolution in the way farming is practiced
February 02, 2017, Thursday
Budget gives an impetus to infrastructure sector: Nand Kishore
Reduction in corporate tax rates for MSME to give a boost to medium and small companies
February 02, 2017, Thursday
Polymer industry to gain from strategic crude oil reserves: Ajay Durrani
Budget's proposal to reduce basic customs duty on LNG to provide respite to petrochemicals sector
February 02, 2017, Thursday
Fish farmers get a low catch in this budget: Kamlesh Gupta
While agriculture got allocations of Rs 13,741 cr, fisheries & aquaculture received only Rs 401 cr
February 02, 2017, Thursday
Budget's focus on agriculture augurs well for agrochemicals: Sudhir Shetty
However, there are no significant steps for enabling access of feedstock to petrochemicals industry
February 02, 2017, Thursday
Budget is a step towards creating more employment avenues: Samson Khaou
Move to reduce corporate tax for MSME will boost exports & manufacturing at large
February 02, 2017, Thursday
It is a pro-manufacturing budget: Samay Kohli
Niche sectors such as robotics, will benefit hugely from skill development programs
February 02, 2017, Thursday
A balanced, growth-oriented & forward-looking budget: Rohan Gupta
Some steps to cover recycling cost of end-of-life product would have helped e-waste recycling sector
February 02, 2017, Thursday
There is nothing in budget to push private investments & exports: AK Anand
However, there are certain reductions in duties of components to promote domestic manufacturing