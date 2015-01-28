-
February 02, 2017, Thursday
Initiatives to promote healthcare R&D is missing in budget: Dr KM Cherian
Lagging behind in biosciences is not good for social security and strategic national security
January 10, 2017, Tuesday
Can sin taxes on tobacco solve funding challenges in healthcare system?
Philippines experience shows that it can be effectively used to expand healthcare program for poor
March 04, 2016, Friday
Medical devices industry seeks roll back of import duty
FICCI feels that 7% hike in duty coupled with high foreign exchange related pricing pressures will raise the cost of medical ...
February 29, 2016, Monday
Govt to open National Dialysis Services Programme for poor patients
The budget announces the launch of new health protection scheme, which will provide health cover up-to Rs 1 lakh per family, to ...
February 24, 2016, Wednesday
US-based trade group wants India to relax import duties on medical devices
Advanced Medical Technology Association (AdvaMed) has urged the government to frame separate regulations for medical devices, ...
February 23, 2016, Tuesday
Will the pharma industry be acknowledged in this budget?
While no major indirect tax reliefs were offered for pharma industry in the last two years, the industry expects this year's ...
January 28, 2015, Wednesday
Biotech industry to grow to $100 bn by 2025: ABLE
The Association of Biotechnology Led Enterprises (ABLE) seeks extension of 10-year tax holiday for biotech/farming establishments ...
