March 01, 2016, Tuesday
From industry standpoint, budget can be termed as lackluster: Savan Godiawala
The budget failed to address industry issues like rationalisation of taxes in SEZ, higher infra spend in developing industry ...
February 25, 2016, Thursday
Railways expansion plans to propel CMI growth
Railway budget's focus on electrification, laying of fresh railway lines and upgradation of existing railway infrastructure ...
March 03, 2015, Tuesday
Budget cuts duties on polymers to give a boost to plastics industry
However, it has increased the excise duty on plastics bags (other than for industrial use) from 12 per cent to 15 per cent
March 02, 2015, Monday
Budget focuses on skill training for the youth: Samit Jain
Ease of doing business seems to have been focussed on the large sector; however, more could have been done for easing of rules ...
January 30, 2015, Friday
Packaging equipment makers seek higher dumping duty on Chinese machinery
Indian Printing Packing and Allied Machinery Manufacturers Association (IPAMA) has sought further 10 per cent increase in import ...
