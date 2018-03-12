"Digitalisation is bringing about advances in manufacturing technologies"
Says Niranjan Nadkarni of TUV SUD while explaining the impact of digitalisation in today's world
-
Moil revises prices of manganese ore for Jan-Mar 2014
Increases prices of Ferro grade manganese ore has been increased by 3%
News
-
Sluggish growth in US, demonetisation & GST slow down pharma market
Aggregate revenues of 21 leading firms grew by 7.4% in FY2017 compared to 10.1% in FY2016, says ICRA
-
DHL Express expands Delhi Gateway, doubling India's export capacity» More
Features
-
Polymers to aid the Second Green Revolution in India
Efficient insulation through the use of polyurethane materials can drastically reduce spoilage of perishable foods like fruits, ...
-
What is the way forward for Indian vaccine industry?
-
Smart sourcing of comparators to reduce biosimilars development cost
-
Is customisation the future of personal care industry?» More
Internation News
-
Umicore opens facility for electronic chemicals in Germany
TMGa (trimethylgallium) & TEGa (triethylgallium) are used in semiconductor and LED markets
-
Kaneka Corp buys US formulated advanced resin supplier Applied Poleramic
With this, Kaneka makes a full-scale entry into aerospace market
Interviews
-
Make in India initiative can catapult India into top manufacturing economies: Pierre-Franck Valentin
In this interview, Pierre-Franck Valentin, VP & GM, Asia-Pacific, Solvay Novecare, focuses on role of specialty chemicals in making India a ...
Opinoin
-
Solving feedstock puzzle key to gain global competitiveness for Indian specialty chemicals industry
While petro-based feedstocks are in short supply in India, companies can focus on renewable resources which are abundantly available in the ...