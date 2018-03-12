JUST IN
Upcoming Events
June 5-9, 2015

INTEC Coimbatore 2015

International idustrial trade fair

Venue: Codissia Trade Fair Complex, Coimbatore
Organiser: Codissia Trade Fair Complex 
 
Contact: 
Codissia Trade Fair Complex, Coimbatore
Tel: 0422 222 1582 
Email: info@codissia.com
July 7-9, 2015

TyreExpo India 2015

Exhibition for tyre and equipment industry

Venue: Chennai Trade Centre, Chennai
Organiser: Singex Exhibitions Pte Ltd
 
Contact:
Singex Exhibitions Pte Ltd, Singapore 
Tel: +65 6403 2160 
Email: sales@singex.com.sg
July 30 - August 2, 2015

PackPlus 2015

Total packaging, processing and supply chain event focusing on machinery, materials and services for food, pharma and packaging industry

Venue: Pragati Maidan, New Delhi
Organiser: Print-Packaging.com Pvt Ltd
 
Contact: 
Print-Packaging.com Pvt Ltd, Navi Mumbai
Tel: 022-2781 2093, 2781 2619
Email: info@print-packaging.com
August 11-13, 2015 Aquatech India 2015
Exhibition of water technology & management
 
Venue: Pragati Maidan, New Delhi 
Organiser: Amsterdam RAI Exhibitions and Mack-Brooks Exhibitions Ltd 
 
Contact: 
Inter Ads - Brooks Exhibitions (India) Pvt Ltd, Gurgaon
Tel: 0124 475 1600 
Email: blech.india@iabex.com
October 5-7, 2015
Metallurgy India 2015
Exhibition on metallurgical technology, products & services in India
 
Venue: NSE Exhibition Complex, Mumbai
Organiser: Messe Dusseldorf
 
Contact:
Messe Dusseldorf India Pvt Ltd, New Delhi 
Tel: 011 2690 1600 
Email: messeduesseldorf@md-india.com
December 1-3, 2015 CPhI India 2015
An international exhibition on pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates to be held along with P-MEC India (a pharma machinery and equipment show)
 
Venue: NSE Exhibition Complex, Mumbai
Organiser: UBM India
 
Contact: 
UBM India Pvt Ltd, Mumbai
Tel: 022-6612 2600 
Email: deepalim@ubmindia.com
 

 

