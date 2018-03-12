|DATE
|EVENT DETAILS
|June 5-9, 2015
|
INTEC Coimbatore 2015
International idustrial trade fair
Venue: Codissia Trade Fair Complex, Coimbatore
Organiser: Codissia Trade Fair Complex
Contact:
Codissia Trade Fair Complex, Coimbatore
Tel: 0422 222 1582
Email: info@codissia.com
|July 7-9, 2015
|
TyreExpo India 2015
Exhibition for tyre and equipment industry
Venue: Chennai Trade Centre, Chennai
Organiser: Singex Exhibitions Pte Ltd
Contact:
Singex Exhibitions Pte Ltd, Singapore
Tel: +65 6403 2160
Email: sales@singex.com.sg
|July 30 - August 2, 2015
|
PackPlus 2015
Total packaging, processing and supply chain event focusing on machinery, materials and services for food, pharma and packaging industry
Venue: Pragati Maidan, New Delhi
Organiser: Print-Packaging.com Pvt Ltd
Contact:
Print-Packaging.com Pvt Ltd, Navi Mumbai
Tel: 022-2781 2093, 2781 2619
Email: info@print-packaging.com
|August 11-13, 2015
|
Aquatech India 2015
Exhibition of water technology & management
Venue: Pragati Maidan, New Delhi
Organiser: Amsterdam RAI Exhibitions and Mack-Brooks Exhibitions Ltd
Contact:
Inter Ads - Brooks Exhibitions (India) Pvt Ltd, Gurgaon
Tel: 0124 475 1600
Email: blech.india@iabex.com
|October 5-7, 2015
|
Metallurgy India 2015
Exhibition on metallurgical technology, products & services in India
Venue: NSE Exhibition Complex, Mumbai
Organiser: Messe Dusseldorf
Contact:
Messe Dusseldorf India Pvt Ltd, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2690 1600
Email: messeduesseldorf@md-india.com
|December 1-3, 2015
|
CPhI India 2015
An international exhibition on pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates to be held along with P-MEC India (a pharma machinery and equipment show)
Venue: NSE Exhibition Complex, Mumbai
Organiser: UBM India
Contact:
UBM India Pvt Ltd, Mumbai
Tel: 022-6612 2600
Email: deepalim@ubmindia.com
