DATE EVENT DETAILS

June 5-9, 2015 INTEC Coimbatore 2015 International idustrial trade fair Venue: Codissia Trade Fair Complex, Coimbatore Organiser: Codissia Trade Fair Complex Contact: Codissia Trade Fair Complex, Coimbatore Tel: 0422 222 1582 Email: info@codissia.com

July 7-9, 2015 TyreExpo India 2015 Exhibition for tyre and equipment industry Venue: Chennai Trade Centre, Chennai Organiser: Singex Exhibitions Pte Ltd Contact: Singex Exhibitions Pte Ltd, Singapore Tel: +65 6403 2160 Email: sales@singex.com.sg

July 30 - August 2, 2015 PackPlus 2015 Total packaging, processing and supply chain event focusing on machinery, materials and services for food, pharma and packaging industry Venue: Pragati Maidan, New Delhi Organiser: Print-Packaging.com Pvt Ltd Contact: Print-Packaging.com Pvt Ltd, Navi Mumbai Tel: 022-2781 2093, 2781 2619 Email: info@print-packaging.com

August 11-13, 2015 Aquatech India 2015

Exhibition of water technology & management Venue: Pragati Maidan, New Delhi Organiser: Amsterdam RAI Exhibitions and Mack-Brooks Exhibitions Ltd Contact: Inter Ads - Brooks Exhibitions (India) Pvt Ltd, Gurgaon Tel: 0124 475 1600 Email: blech.india@iabex.com

October 5-7, 2015 Metallurgy India 2015 Exhibition on metallurgical technology, products & services in India Venue: NSE Exhibition Complex, Mumbai Organiser: Messe Dusseldorf Contact: Messe Dusseldorf India Pvt Ltd, New Delhi Tel: 011 2690 1600 Email: messeduesseldorf@md-india.com