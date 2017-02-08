-
June 29, 2017, Thursday
Leveraging IoT to travel on the GST highway
Technology & IoT will play a major role for logistics industry in the GST regime
June 29, 2017, Thursday
Addressing the NDC implementation challenge to mitigate climate change
Governments, think-tanks, industry & academia will have to work together to surmount this challenge
June 21, 2017, Wednesday
PET bottles have a 70% recycle rate in India, for good reason
Do you know that Indian cricket team' uniform, made by Nike, is produced from recycled PET bottles
June 17, 2017, Saturday
Higher education in India: Does the quality match rising expectations?
Universities in US, UK or Europe & even China fare much better than Indian in world ranking index
June 03, 2017, Saturday
Microbeads: An environmental challenge for the FMCG industry
If India bans usage of microbeads, which are non-biodegradable, it will severely impact the industry
June 02, 2017, Friday
Make way for environment-friendly roads in India!
Latest methods are must for dust control, an environmental hazard, to ensure a better livable milieu
June 01, 2017, Thursday
Democratising power for all: The decentralised renewable energy way
Integration of mini grids with central electrical grid is critical & calls for a focused approach
May 24, 2017, Wednesday
India needs to re-ignite innovation to scale new heights in manufacturing
While govt accounts for about 75% of total R&D investment, contribution of private firms is very low
May 12, 2017, Friday
Diagnostics in India: Full-throttle growth expected in the near future
Govt's universal health plan is expected to cost an estimated Rs 1.6 trillion over the next 4 years
May 09, 2017, Tuesday
Practical tips to overcome challenges in Indian agrochemicals sector
Govt & industry need to work together to keep up the sector's growth momentum, says Ankur Aggarwal
April 21, 2017, Friday
Adani Ports: Opening the door to India
Mundra Port has set a global benchmark with investment in latest technology, says Dr Wilfried Aulbur
April 11, 2017, Tuesday
Winning strategies for companies to succeed in ever-changing pharma market
Pharma leaders need to take swift steps to get ahead of emerging changes, says Utkarsh Palnitkar
March 29, 2017, Wednesday
Government's focus on agriculture to give farm & firm a boost
Research shows that the year agriculture does well, the economy does well too, says Rajesh Aggarwal
March 24, 2017, Friday
How can SMEs compete with large firms & yet emerge profitable?
To stay profitable, small manufacturers must design small & efficient processes, says Hardik Harsora
March 17, 2017, Friday
MNCs plan expansion of polyurethane business in India as demand picks up
Indian producers want govt to address the issue of inverted duty structure to boost local production
March 09, 2017, Thursday
Global oil industry: What's there for India in 2017?
As long as the price remains below $ 70 per barrel, India stands to gain, says Alireza Moghaddham
March 06, 2017, Monday
New rules under Labour Laws to reduce compliance burden for companies
However, success lies in the effective adoption of amendments by state governments at the earliest
February 10, 2017, Friday
Godrej Consumer Products: Where science rocks
The company banks on frugal innovation to improve its processes & products, says Dr Wilfried Aulbur
February 10, 2017, Friday
Let's make sustainability an attitude, not just a function
Sustainability has to come from the heart & soul of a company & not just a forced reporting function
February 08, 2017, Wednesday
Exclusivity in city gas distribution network to affect competition
Monopoly to allow CGD network developer to exploit the customers in absence of serious competition
