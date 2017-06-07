-
June 29, 2017, Thursday
Umicore opens facility for electronic chemicals in Germany
TMGa (trimethylgallium) & TEGa (triethylgallium) are used in semiconductor and LED markets
-
June 29, 2017, Thursday
Kaneka Corp buys US formulated advanced resin supplier Applied Poleramic
With this, Kaneka makes a full-scale entry into aerospace market
-
June 27, 2017, Tuesday
WR Grace inks pact with Valliscor for fluorinated intermediates
These products are used in industries such as pharmaceuticals, electronics, and specialty chemicals
-
June 27, 2017, Tuesday
Worldwide drug sales to hit $ 1.06 trillion in 2022: Study
Pricing pressure to cause drug sales forecasts to fall for first time in 10 years, says Evaluate
-
June 26, 2017, Monday
Clariant builds R&D unit to tackle agricultural challenges
Unit will boost future innovation in foliar fertilisers, plant growth regulators and bio-herbicides
-
June 23, 2017, Friday
ExxonMobil & Synthetic Genomics achieve breakthrough in biofuel research
Algae strain developed and modified by Synthetic Genomics more than doubled oil production
-
June 21, 2017, Wednesday
Solvay & GKN Aerospace to develop thermoplastic composites for aircraft
As per the deal, Solvay will become a preferred supplier of these lightweight materials to Fokker
-
June 19, 2017, Monday
Celanese & Blackstone to form $1.3 bn JV in acetate tow
Proposed JV to combine Celanese's cellulose derivatives and Blackstone's Rhodia Acetow businesses
-
June 19, 2017, Monday
Intrexon & Johnson Matthey team up for production of peptide-based APIs
Though peptide-based APIs are highly useful, they are often costly & difficult to produce
-
June 19, 2017, Monday
PerkinElmer acquires autoimmune testing firm Euroimmun for $1.3 billion
Deal to boost PerkinElmer's growth by adding leading positions in autoimmune & allergy diagnostics
-
June 15, 2017, Thursday
University of Bath scientists make biodegradable microbeads from cellulose
This could potentially replace harmful plastic microbeads that contribute to ocean pollution
-
June 15, 2017, Thursday
Ineos plans to set up 750,000 tonne propane dehydrogenation plant in Europe
It also plans to increase ethylene capacity of its cracker facilities in Scotland and Norway
-
June 14, 2017, Wednesday
Royal Adhesives buys Graco Supply's aircraft sealant repackaging business
The acquired business will be added to Royal's global aircraft sealant business
-
June 13, 2017, Tuesday
Italian firm Olon buys Ricerca Biosciences' chemical division
Acquisition strengthens service offering of Olon SpA for research and manufacturing
-
June 12, 2017, Monday
Bio-based industry consortium receives € 25 mn funding in Europe
Grant to be used for establishing a complete value chain for making for polyethylenfuranoate (PEF)
-
June 12, 2017, Monday
Cabot starts work on fumed silica facility in China
The new facility, with capacity of 8,000 tonnes, to meet growing demand of fumed silica in China
-
June 12, 2017, Monday
AkzoNobel expands coatings research facility in Houston
Expansion is part of AkzoNobel's ongoing investments in its global RD&I activities
-
June 09, 2017, Friday
PolyOne expands specialty colour portfolio with Rutland acquisition
Rutland is widely recognised as an industry leader in screen printing inks for the apparel market
-
June 09, 2017, Friday
Polyacetal facility of Celanese's Ibn Sina JV enters testing phase
Ibn Sina is a JV between Sabic and CTE, which is owned by subsidiaries of Celanese & Duke Energy
-
June 07, 2017, Wednesday
Ashland completes acquisition of Reichhold's composites facility in France
Facility makes unsaturated polyester resins used in sectors such as transportation & construction
