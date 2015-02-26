-
July 04, 2017, Tuesday
"Digitalisation is bringing about advances in manufacturing technologies"
Says Niranjan Nadkarni of TUV SUD while explaining the impact of digitalisation in today's world
-
June 23, 2017, Friday
"Solar-powered DC devices may become the order of the day in future"
In this interview, Ranganath NK, MD, Grundfos India, tracks the development of pumps market
-
May 04, 2017, Thursday
Covestro is in India for the long haul: Dr Markus Steilemann
Head of innovation of Covestro AG believes India will be a formidable part of its growth strategy
-
March 29, 2017, Wednesday
"Rise in regulatory inspections is good for analytical equipment industry"
In this interview, Amit Chopra, MD, Thermo Fisher Scientific India, analyses growth of the industry
-
March 06, 2017, Monday
Thrust on infrastructure to boost phthalic anhydride demand: Nikunj Dhanuka
In this interview, IG Petrochemicals' MD & CEO highlights the changing dynamics of PAN market
-
September 14, 2016, Wednesday
India holds lot of promise for Covestro: Frank Lutz
In this interview, Frank Lutz, CFO of Covestro, discusses the company's strategy to strengthen its presence in the country and ...
-
August 20, 2016, Saturday
Brexit will impact Indian companies' appetite for expansion in UK: Rohit Saboo
In this interview, Rohit Saboo, president & CEO of National Engineering Industries, discusses the company's growth plans, ...
-
August 04, 2016, Thursday
HR has to be a change champion in evolving organisations: Cyrus Jalnawala
According to Cyrus Jalnawala, director - human resources (HR), Dow India, HR has to take the lead in equipping organisations ...
-
May 16, 2016, Monday
Companies have to take proactive steps to optimise water usage: Sudhir Shenoy
In this interview, Sudhir Shenoy, country manager, Dow India, discusses water crisis facing the manufacturing sector and probable ...
-
April 25, 2016, Monday
Chemistry can address many of the water-based challenges: Dr Raman Ramachandran
In this interview, Dr Raman Ramachandran, Head South Asia, chairman & MD, BASF India Ltd, discusses issues surrounding water ...
-
April 18, 2016, Monday
Chemistry is key to achieve the sustainable development goals: Neil Hawkins
In this interview, Neil Hawkins, CSO, The Dow Chemical Company, says that India is a critical country for ensuring that the world ...
-
April 02, 2016, Saturday
Without a strong logistics sector, Make in India initiative will fall flat: P S S Prasad
In this interview, P S S Prasad, president, Apollo Logisolutions, emphasises on importance of logistics for the success of Make ...
-
December 23, 2015, Wednesday
Adhesives market growth is driven through disruptive innovation: M V Ganeshan
In this interview M V Ganeshan, MD, Bostik India, focuses on the growth potential of adhesives market and new demand drivers
-
December 16, 2015, Wednesday
Indian plastics industry has a great future: Dr Jacques Joosten
In this interview, Dr Jacques Joosten, MD, Dutch Polymer Institute (DPI), stresses on importance of collaborative research and ...
-
October 07, 2015, Wednesday
Make in India initiative can catapult India into top manufacturing economies: Pierre-Franck Valentin
In this interview, Pierre-Franck Valentin, VP & GM, Asia-Pacific, Solvay Novecare, focuses on role of specialty chemicals in ...
-
June 26, 2015, Friday
Implementation of GST will be a big positive signal to investors: Dr Joerg Strassburger
In this interview, Dr Joerg Strassburger, CEO of Go East Advisors, highlights on steps to be taken by the government to encourage ...
-
June 18, 2015, Thursday
Solving water challenge is key to the success of Make in India campaign: Vishal Sharma
In this interview, Vishal Sharma, MD, Nalco Water India Limited, explains the relevance of water treatment technologies for ...
-
June 08, 2015, Monday
Role of the leadership to drive sustainability is critical: Jayakumar Krishnaswamy
In this interview, Jayakumar Krishnaswamy, MD, AkzoNobel India, explains the relevance of sustainable development and importance ...
-
April 13, 2015, Monday
Being good corporate citizen, companies can gain competitiveness: Ashwin Shroff
In this interview, Ashwin Shroff, CMD, Excel industries, sheds light on advantage of being responsible corporate citizen and ...
-
February 26, 2015, Thursday
Construction chemicals industry should see strong growth in 2015: Giles Everitt
In this interview, Giles Everitt, MD, Chryso India, explains the changing dynamics of the construction industry and its impact on ...
You are here » Home » B2B Connect » B2B - Chemicals » Interviews on Chemical Industry