October 07, 2015, Wednesday
Make in India initiative can catapult India into top manufacturing economies: Pierre-Franck Valentin
In this interview, Pierre-Franck Valentin, VP & GM, Asia-Pacific, Solvay Novecare, focuses on role of specialty chemicals in ...
August 28, 2015, Friday
Pesticides are not responsible for cancer incidences in Punjab: CCFI
Contrary to the propaganda by a few NGOs that usage of agrochemicals increased cancer incidences in Punjab, a government survey ...
August 28, 2015, Friday
Organic farming: A boon or a bane?
High-cost organic food industry is plagued with issues such as low productivity and fabricated data. Hence, is government right ...
June 18, 2015, Thursday
Water treatment firms bank on Clean India mission for growth
The government initiatives such as Swachh Bharat, Clean Ganga, etc are expected to trigger the demand for water treatment ...
June 18, 2015, Thursday
Rising wastewater complexities to push demand for new water treatment technologies
For optimum solution, users of wastewater treatment technologies will have to work closely with experts having in-depth knowledge ...
June 18, 2015, Thursday
Solving water challenge is key to the success of Make in India campaign: Vishal Sharma
In this interview, Vishal Sharma, MD, Nalco Water India Limited, explains the relevance of water treatment technologies for ...
April 13, 2015, Monday
Being good corporate citizen, companies can gain competitiveness: Ashwin Shroff
In this interview, Ashwin Shroff, CMD, Excel industries, sheds light on advantage of being responsible corporate citizen and ...
April 13, 2015, Monday
Responsible corporate citizenship: Sharing social value to create business sense
Statutory obligation has forced chemical companies to turn philanthropist. However, companies will have to align their social ...
March 16, 2015, Monday
Indian exchequer lost Rs 2,500 crore due to bogus claims on organic farming: CCFI
CCFI says that information sourced under RTI Act establishes that most farms claiming to be organic do use chemical pesticides ...
March 16, 2015, Monday
Bursting the myths on Indian agriculture
Though Indian agriculture has grown to be second largest globally, there are many myths and misconceptions. So, let's find the ...
June 25, 2014, Wednesday
Excel offers easy-to-use organic waste treatment system: Ashwin C Shroff
In this interview, Ashwin C Shroff, CMD, Excel Industries, elaborates on the need to treat organic waste and importance of ...
June 25, 2014, Wednesday
Waste to wealth: RCF experience
Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCF) has adopted strategies to recycle waste (liquid and solid) to produce useful ...
April 17, 2014, Thursday
Plastics part supplier to Hero Group raises productivity using Yudo's solution
With an aim to improve productivity and reduce manufacturing cost, Gmax Auto, a part of AG Industries and a supplier of plastics ...
January 24, 2014, Friday
Diversey is trying to upgrade hygiene standards in India: Himanshu Jain
In this interview, Himanshu Jain, MD & VP - Indian Subcontinent, Sealed Air, elaborates on company's strategy to grow the ...
January 24, 2014, Friday
Transchem's biofilter offers eco-friendly solution for wastewater treatment
Biofilter can be cost-effective, easy-to-use, decentralised option for treating wastewater from domestic as well as industrial ...
October 30, 2013, Wednesday
Safety has to be the key parameter for any chemical company: S R Lohokare, National Peroxide
Interview of Suhas R Lohokare, MD, National Peroxide Ltd, on importance of safety & technology in chemical industry
September 27, 2013, Friday
Navdeep Chemicals is a zero discharge company: Deepak Bhimani
Interview of Deepak Bhimani, CMD, Navdeep Chemicals Pvt Ltd, on importance of eco-friendly processes in the chemical industry
September 27, 2013, Friday
Diversey offers eco-friendly solutions for green cleaning
Healthy High Performance Cleaning can lead to a pathway to sustainable cleaning
August 30, 2013, Friday
Sustainability is at the heart of Excel Industries: Ashwin C Shroff
Interview of Ashwin C Shroff, CMD, Excel Industries Ltd, on green initiatives taken by chemical companies
August 30, 2013, Friday
Praj Industries offers green solution for effluent treatment woes in Tirupur
Helps reopening of textile units and comply with the pollution norms
