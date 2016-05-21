-
July 04, 2017, Tuesday
Graphene is proving to be a wonder material: Dr Mosongo Moukwa
Rapid rise in number of graphene patent applications reflects global fascination with this material
June 29, 2017, Thursday
Contract farming will give a boost to Indian agriculture: Ankur Aggarwal
Fast-track implementation of contract farming could be the new ray of hope for agriculture industry
June 23, 2017, Friday
Chemistry: An enabler to solve challenges of urbanisation
Progressive policies & innovation will lead to sustainable urbanisation, says Dr Raman Ramachandran
June 17, 2017, Saturday
Reasons why MNCs buy companies in India
While most of them are strategic takeovers, a few are due to obtuse rationale, says Abhijeet Biswas
June 13, 2017, Tuesday
"GST is likely to increase solar power project costs by at least 10%"
Overall, Ravichandran Purushothaman believes GST will have a positive impact on Indian economy
June 02, 2017, Friday
"Top management should develop a cohesive strategy for sustainability"
Himanshu Jain believes CEO should be accountable for not just profits, but also for sustainability
June 02, 2017, Friday
Why environmental protection in India is the need of the hour
Sudhir Shenoy delves into ways to bridge the gap between economic & environmental sustainability
May 12, 2017, Friday
New era of connected world
In next 10 years, the Internet of Things revolution will dramatically alter manufacturing sectors
May 12, 2017, Friday
Alternative chemicals separation technologies are worthwhile investments
Membrane & sorbent technologies have potential to make separation methods 10X more energy efficient
May 04, 2017, Thursday
GST implementation: July 1, 2017 is only the beginning
The challenge could be in getting vendors & supply chain partners compliant in time, says K Shankar
March 10, 2017, Friday
M&A activity in chemical industry to persist in 2017: Dr Mosongo Moukwa
Limited returns on organic growth are forcing firms to look at M&As to sustain high valuations
January 19, 2017, Thursday
Budget should give boost to downstream chemical industry: Shilip Kumar
Reduce corporate tax to create an environment that will facilitate smooth functioning & growth of businesses
January 16, 2017, Monday
With demand going up, I am bullish on petrochemicals: Nikunj Dhanuka
Budget should take steps to revitalise investment in the industry, says IG Petrochemicals MD
September 19, 2016, Monday
Counting our chickens - statistically speaking: Kundhavi Kadiresan
Statistics underpin all agricultural decisions & work, and provide valuable information to meet challenges such as food ...
September 01, 2016, Thursday
Bioelectronics open up another leg of medical therapy: Dr Mosongo Moukwa
The success of bioelectronic medicine will require the confluence of deep disease biology expertise and new highly miniaturised ...
August 04, 2016, Thursday
If GST tax is capped at 18-20%, it will benefit chemicals industry: Ajay Durrani
The trickle-down and cascading effects of the GST in other sectors such as logistics, manufacturing, auto and consumer products ...
August 04, 2016, Thursday
Passing of the GST Bill is good news for Indian businesses: R Narayan
The GST will ensure that there is reduction in logistics costs bringing great relief to manufacturing SME sector
June 10, 2016, Friday
Engage your employees to enable your growth
Ensuring loyalty is about thinking beyond remuneration and figuring out how to get employees to genuinely engage in the business, ...
May 25, 2016, Wednesday
Solar Impulse shows we can run the world without consuming the earth
Solar Impulse offers solutions to many of the technological challenges that are facing humanity on its low-carbon transition, ...
May 21, 2016, Saturday
Got promoted? Here are a few things to keep in mind
Promotions inherently entail change, new responsibilities and different career challenges. Hence, it is important to ask a few ...
