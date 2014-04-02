-
September 08, 2014, Monday
Chandan Arora is the new CFO of Shalimar Paints
Chandan brings with him 17 years of experience across telecom, IT, industrial and financial sectors
-
August 14, 2014, Thursday
Stefan Kutta to head Celanese's transportation business in Asia
Kutta will relocate to the Celanese Shanghai
-
August 14, 2014, Thursday
Harish Badami joins ACC Ltd as CEO & MD
The former Celanese India MD assumes ACC Ltd's office from August 13, 2014
-
July 15, 2014, Tuesday
Shalimar Paints appoints Shankar Subramanian as VP
As VP for Shalimar Paints' decorative business, he will be responsible for growing the company's decorative business
-
June 27, 2014, Friday
Aditya Birla Nuvo appoints Lalit Naik as MD
He replace Dr Rakesh Jain, whose term as the MD of the company expires on June 30, 2014
-
June 12, 2014, Thursday
Tata Chemicals announces organisational changes
Appoints Ashvini Hiran as the Chief Culture Officer and Richa Arora as COO of Consumer Product Business
-
June 02, 2014, Monday
Air Liquide CEO Benoit Potier to head European industrialist forum
He will replace Leif Johansson, Chairman of Ericsson and AstraZeneca, as Chairman of the European Round Table of Industrialists ...
-
May 31, 2014, Saturday
D J Balaji Rao to step down as 3M India's Chairman
B S Iyer to take over as Chairman from August 4, 2014
-
May 27, 2014, Tuesday
Hitech Plast appoints Bharat Gosalia as CFO
He will replace Satish Samant who recently regined as CFO
-
May 17, 2014, Saturday
Nita Ambani to join RIL board
She has been nominated to the board in place of Ramnik Ambani, who retires at the age of 90 years
-
May 13, 2014, Tuesday
Dr Reddy's announces senior level changes
Satish Reddy appointed as Chairman of the Board, while G V Prasad has been appointed as the Co-Chairman, CEO and MD. The company ...
-
May 08, 2014, Thursday
Celanese CFO Steven Sterin resigns
Chris Jensen appointed as the company's interim Chief Financial Officer
-
April 28, 2014, Monday
Samir Bhaumik puts down paper as MD & CEO of DIC India
Yasuo Ikeda, Chief Operating Officer, to act as the Chief Executive Officer
-
April 26, 2014, Saturday
Sun Pharma Advanced Research appoints Anil Raghavan as CEO
He has a rich experience in management consulting and technology services
-
April 25, 2014, Friday
Biocon appoints Dr Arun Chandavarkar as CEO and Jt MD
Dr Chandavarkar has been a core member of the leadership team at Biocon and has been associated with the company for over the ...
-
April 23, 2014, Wednesday
Lupin appoints Theresa Stevens as Chief Corporate Development Officer
Theresa will be responsible for global merger and acquisitions and specialty business strategy
-
April 23, 2014, Wednesday
Ashland Chairman and CEO Jim O'Brien to retire in December
The company has begun a formal search process as part of orderly succession planning
-
April 19, 2014, Saturday
Sameer Agarwal is the new CFO of 3M India
He replaces Zinan Wadood, who has been relocated to Singapore for a Compliance role within 3M Group
-
April 16, 2014, Wednesday
Sanofi India appoints N Rajaram as Country Head
He will be responsible for driving the company's ambitious growth plans in the pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare segments
-
April 02, 2014, Wednesday
DuPont appoints Rajeev Vaidya as President of Building Innovations
Balvinder Kalsi returns to India as DuPont's President, South Asia & ASEAN
