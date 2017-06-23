-
July 04, 2017, Tuesday
"Digitalisation is bringing about advances in manufacturing technologies"
Says Niranjan Nadkarni of TUV SUD while explaining the impact of digitalisation in today's world
-
July 04, 2017, Tuesday
Artificial intelligence brings new ideas to the factory floor
Though AI is gaining traction, smart manufacturers see their people as most valuable resources
-
July 04, 2017, Tuesday
Graphene is proving to be a wonder material: Dr Mosongo Moukwa
Rapid rise in number of graphene patent applications reflects global fascination with this material
-
July 04, 2017, Tuesday
TUV SUD elevates Niranjan Nadkarni to lead business of newly formed region
He will be responsible for the strategic growth of South & SE Asia, Middle East & Africa region
-
July 03, 2017, Monday
Sluggish growth in US, demonetisation & GST slow down pharma market
Aggregate revenues of 21 leading firms grew by 7.4% in FY2017 compared to 10.1% in FY2016, says ICRA
-
July 03, 2017, Monday
DHL Express expands Delhi Gateway, doubling India's export capacity
Capacity raised to handle 10 mn shipments per annum; Import clearance capacity up by 60%
-
June 29, 2017, Thursday
Kaneka Corp buys US formulated advanced resin supplier Applied Poleramic
With this, Kaneka makes a full-scale entry into aerospace market
-
June 29, 2017, Thursday
Piramal Finance to invest Rs 485 crore in Apollo LogiSolutions
Investment to boost Apollo LogiSolutions' capabilities in providing end-to-end logistics solutions
-
June 29, 2017, Thursday
Leveraging IoT to travel on the GST highway
Technology & IoT will play a major role for logistics industry in the GST regime
-
June 29, 2017, Thursday
The ripple effect in the Indian auto industry
Will more MNC carmakers follow the footsteps of GM, which has decided to stop retailing in India?
-
June 29, 2017, Thursday
Addressing the NDC implementation challenge to mitigate climate change
Governments, think-tanks, industry & academia will have to work together to surmount this challenge
-
June 29, 2017, Thursday
Contract farming will give a boost to Indian agriculture: Ankur Aggarwal
Fast-track implementation of contract farming could be the new ray of hope for agriculture industry
-
June 27, 2017, Tuesday
Worldwide drug sales to hit $ 1.06 trillion in 2022: Study
Pricing pressure to cause drug sales forecasts to fall for first time in 10 years, says Evaluate
-
June 27, 2017, Tuesday
Sun Pharma and NIV join forces to fight zika, chikungunya & dengue
National Institute of Virology to receive Sun Pharma's drug molecules for testing against 3 diseases
-
June 26, 2017, Monday
PI Industries to form JV with Japan's Kumiai Chemical for agrochemicals
While the JV will initially focus on bispyribac sodium, it may add more products in future
-
June 26, 2017, Monday
Lupin founder Dr Desh Bandhu Gupta passes away
Dr Gupta, a doyen of Indian pharmaceutical industry, was 79 years old
-
June 23, 2017, Friday
"Solar-powered DC devices may become the order of the day in future"
In this interview, Ranganath NK, MD, Grundfos India, tracks the development of pumps market
-
June 23, 2017, Friday
CMI Ltd bags Rs 30 cr orders for signalling and power cables
The company received these orders from East Central Railways and BHEL
-
June 23, 2017, Friday
NABCB selects TUV SUD to certify packaging materials for medicinal products
TUV SUD to certify makers of primary packaging materials for pharmaceuticals & medical devices
-
June 23, 2017, Friday
How to take advantage of digital disruption to accelerate business growth?
Use of data & analytics is a powerful force in helping organisations anticipate & prevent disruption
