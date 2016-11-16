-
May 02, 2017, Tuesday
Hitachi Chemical acquires German thermal insulation maker Isolite GmbH
The move is aimed at strengthen Hitachi Chemical's automotive products business
April 19, 2017, Wednesday
Adidas & Carbon develop process for mass production of 3D printed footwear
Process overcomes shortcomings of conventional 3D printing methods, ie low production speed & scale
April 17, 2017, Monday
UK-based start-up Skipping Rocks Lab develops edible packaging for water
The seaweed-based packaging material is claimed to be cheaper than plastics
April 12, 2017, Wednesday
Toyota to invest $1.33 bn for setting up automotive plant in Kentucky
This investment is part of Toyota's plan to invest $ 10 billion in the US over the next five years
April 07, 2017, Friday
ABB buys B&R to strengthen leadership position in industrial automation
B&R recorded annual sales of more than $ 600 mn in the $20-bn machine & factory automation market
March 29, 2017, Wednesday
Adient to collaborate with Boeing to improve aircraft seating & interiors
The aircraft interiors market is estimated to reach $ 21.7 bn by 2025, as per Counterpoint Market
March 08, 2017, Wednesday
Ford Motor plans to use 3D printing technology for making large auto parts
With light-weighting & personalisation in mind, Ford to use Stratasys 3D printer for this project
March 06, 2017, Monday
Zachry Group buys Ambitech Engineering
Ambitech has 750 employees in multiple locations across US, India, Philippines and Middle East
March 02, 2017, Thursday
Henkel in talks to buy Darex Packaging from GCP Applied for $ 1.05 bn
Acquisition will strengthen Henkel's position in the attractive metal packaging market
March 01, 2017, Wednesday
Dell uses recycled ocean plastics to make packaging tray for laptop
The firm has reached its 2020 goal of using 50 million pounds of recycled materials in its products
February 18, 2017, Saturday
New technologies to drive global biofuels demand to 67 bn gallons in 2022
Advanced biofuels will nearly double in 5 years to 9.6 billion gallons per year, says Lux Research
February 08, 2017, Wednesday
Human-assisting robotic technologies to prosper in warehouses sector
E-commerce boom & investor funding giving boost to warehouse robotics startups, says Lux Research
February 02, 2017, Thursday
Fish farmers get a low catch in this budget: Kamlesh Gupta
While agriculture got allocations of Rs 13,741 cr, fisheries & aquaculture received only Rs 401 cr
January 27, 2017, Friday
Johnson & Johnson buys Swiss biopharma firm Actelion for $ 30 billion
It will also have 16% stake in Actelion's yet-to-be created R&D company
January 18, 2017, Wednesday
Unilever aims for 100% recyclable plastic packaging by 2025
It has committed to ensure all of its plastic packaging is designed to be recyclable or compostable
December 21, 2016, Wednesday
Linde and Praxair merger to create $30 bn industrial gases behemoth
The combined entity will leverage upon unique strengths of each company - Linde's long-standing leadership in technology with ...
December 17, 2016, Saturday
Nano Dimension delivers 3D printer to leading defence company
This marks Nano Dimension's fifth delivery of the DragonFly 2020 3D printer, following deliveries to leading companies from a ...
November 25, 2016, Friday
Stratasys and Siemens partner to develop additive manufacturing solutions
Two companies aim to strengthen and expand the benefits of 3D printing in manufacturing value chain in sectors such as aerospace, ...
November 22, 2016, Tuesday
Oil & gas industry turn to 3D printing to cut costs and raise efficiencies
In an era of low oil prices, 3D printing offers gains in a wide range of use cases, as leaders like Halliburton, Schlumberger, ...
November 16, 2016, Wednesday
Material innovation to bring long-lasting solar panels in market
Biggest growth opportunities in solar often lie in emerging markets located in harsh climates, so technologies to make modules ...
