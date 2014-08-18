-
July 04, 2017, Tuesday
"Digitalisation is bringing about advances in manufacturing technologies"
Says Niranjan Nadkarni of TUV SUD while explaining the impact of digitalisation in today's world
June 23, 2017, Friday
"Solar-powered DC devices may become the order of the day in future"
In this interview, Ranganath NK, MD, Grundfos India, tracks the development of pumps market
December 21, 2016, Wednesday
Smart cities will result in high demand for uPVC windows: Mario Schmidt
According to Mario Schmidt, MD, Lingel Windows & Doors Technologies, the company plans to launch India's first smart windows ...
August 20, 2016, Saturday
Brexit will impact Indian companies' appetite for expansion in UK: Rohit Saboo
In this interview, Rohit Saboo, president & CEO of National Engineering Industries, discusses the company's growth plans, ...
July 29, 2016, Friday
Electric vehicles in India has significant growth potential: N Venu
In this interview, N Venu of ABB Group shares emerging trends in electric mobility and the company's plans for its latest ...
May 16, 2016, Monday
Companies have to take proactive steps to optimise water usage: Sudhir Shenoy
In this interview, Sudhir Shenoy, country manager, Dow India, discusses water crisis facing the manufacturing sector and probable ...
April 18, 2016, Monday
Chemistry is key to achieve the sustainable development goals: Neil Hawkins
In this interview, Neil Hawkins, CSO, The Dow Chemical Company, says that India is a critical country for ensuring that the world ...
April 02, 2016, Saturday
Without a strong logistics sector, Make in India initiative will fall flat: P S S Prasad
In this interview, P S S Prasad, president, Apollo Logisolutions, emphasises on importance of logistics for the success of Make ...
August 31, 2015, Monday
Shilpi Cable endeavours to be a billion dollar company by 2020: Manish Goel
In this interview, Manish Goel, MD, Shilpi Cable, sheds light on growth strategy as the company plans to venture into LED market, ...
June 26, 2015, Friday
Implementation of GST will be a big positive signal to investors: Dr Joerg Strassburger
In this interview, Dr Joerg Strassburger, CEO of Go East Advisors, highlights on steps to be taken by the government to encourage ...
June 18, 2015, Thursday
Solving water challenge is key to the success of Make in India campaign: Vishal Sharma
In this interview, Vishal Sharma, MD, Nalco Water India Limited, explains the relevance of water treatment technologies for ...
March 27, 2015, Friday
"Internet of Things can have massive impact on manufacturing"
In this interview, Arun Kundu of Verizon Enterprise, explains the importance of Internet of Things, which enables physical ...
March 25, 2015, Wednesday
Yudo helps auto component makers bring down cost: Vishal Agarwal
In this interview, Vishal Agarwal, president, Yudo Hot Runner India Pvt Ltd (Yudo India), explains the importance of automation ...
March 16, 2015, Monday
'Make in India' initiative will boost data leak prevention solutions market: Vsevolod Ivanov
In this interview, Vsevolod Ivanov, deputy CEO, InfoWatch, throws light on latest trend in data leakage prevention (DLP) ...
February 26, 2015, Thursday
Construction chemicals industry should see strong growth in 2015: Giles Everitt
In this interview, Giles Everitt, MD, Chryso India, explains the changing dynamics of the construction industry and its impact on ...
January 19, 2015, Monday
Make in India campaign will boost production of bio-based industries: Vikram Prabhu
In this interview, Vikram Prabhu of DuPont Industrial Biosciences, discusses the market potential of bio-based ingredients and ...
October 06, 2014, Monday
"Effective IT governance enhances risk management and statutory and internal compliance"
In this interview, Vittal Raj, International Vice President, ISACA, emphasises on the importance of effective IT governance ...
September 17, 2014, Wednesday
We make 3D printer filament from waste plastic: Sidhant Pai
In this interview, Sidhant Pai, CEO, Protoprint, explains how waste picker can earn much more from plastic waste by processing it ...
August 25, 2014, Monday
PPP model for water industry is not viable: Rajesh Sharma
In this interview, Rajesh Sharma, CMD, Ion Exchange India, feels that water tariff needs to be raised for the PPP model to become ...
August 18, 2014, Monday
We see a more rapid adoption of leading edge lubricants in India: Nitin Prasad
In this interview, Nitin Prasad, MD, Shell Lubricants, Shell India, elaborates on the changing dynamics in the lubricants market ...
