July 04, 2017, Tuesday
Artificial intelligence brings new ideas to the factory floor
Though AI is gaining traction, smart manufacturers see their people as most valuable resources
July 04, 2017, Tuesday
TUV SUD elevates Niranjan Nadkarni to lead business of newly formed region
He will be responsible for the strategic growth of South & SE Asia, Middle East & Africa region
July 03, 2017, Monday
DHL Express expands Delhi Gateway, doubling India's export capacity
Capacity raised to handle 10 mn shipments per annum; Import clearance capacity up by 60%
June 29, 2017, Thursday
Piramal Finance to invest Rs 485 crore in Apollo LogiSolutions
Investment to boost Apollo LogiSolutions' capabilities in providing end-to-end logistics solutions
June 23, 2017, Friday
CMI Ltd bags Rs 30 cr orders for signalling and power cables
The company received these orders from East Central Railways and BHEL
June 23, 2017, Friday
Clean energy to generator 300K new jobs by 2022: Study
Labour-intensive rooftop solar segment to employ 70% of the new workforce
June 19, 2017, Monday
High GST rate on cables, wires, electronic components to lead to inflation
While current effective tax rate is 18.12% for these products, under GST they will be taxed at 28%
June 19, 2017, Monday
L&T's construction arm bags orders worth Rs 2231 crores
Its water & effluent treatment business has won an order worth Rs 367 crores in Tamil Nadu
June 19, 2017, Monday
Japan's Topy Industries buys 26% stake in Wheels India's arm WIL Car Wheels
Both the companies aim to strengthen their positions in India's passenger car steel wheels market
June 17, 2017, Saturday
Raw material security, R&D thrust areas for steel industry: Steel Minister
To enhance steel consumption, the Ministry to focus on construction and manufacturing sectors
June 16, 2017, Friday
BP & Reliance to invest $ 6 bn to develop deepwater gas fields in KG basin
To expand partnership in downstream, differentiated fuels, mobility & low carbon energy sectors
June 16, 2017, Friday
GE partners MSDE to train locals for new locomotive facility in Bihar
The US-based firm is setting up a factory at Marhaura (Bihar) to build 900 diesel locomotives
June 16, 2017, Friday
Auto interior component maker IAC opens global engineering center in Pune
Center to focus on application development engineering to support Indian & global customers programs
June 15, 2017, Thursday
E-way bill imposition to pose challenges for small transporters
Taking impromptu decision in dire situations will become highly impractical due to the bill
June 15, 2017, Thursday
Siemens India wins first cyber security contract for power plant automation
It will provide cyber security solution for to protect CLP India's power plant automation system
June 14, 2017, Wednesday
Steel industry to marginally benefit from GST
Govt ready to provide protection to domestic pipe manufacturers against unfair trade practices
June 13, 2017, Tuesday
Imports may fulfil 75% of electronic goods demand in India by 2020: Study
While market is expected to reach $ 400 bn by 2020, domestic production to account for just $ 104 bn
June 09, 2017, Friday
Job creation rate not in sync with GDP growth a concern for India
While the country needs 15 million new jobs every year, only 7 million jobs are created annually
June 09, 2017, Friday
India to launch mission for advanced ultra supercritical technologies
The national mission, costing about $ 238 million, will focus on cleaner coal utilisation technology
June 07, 2017, Wednesday
Indian Railways' smart initiatives can raise GDP by 2%: Suresh Prabhu
Initiatives helping railways to come out with new products to serve diverse range of travellers
