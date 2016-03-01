-
June 17, 2017, Saturday
Reasons why MNCs buy companies in India
While most of them are strategic takeovers, a few are due to obtuse rationale, says Abhijeet Biswas
-
June 13, 2017, Tuesday
"GST is likely to increase solar power project costs by at least 10%"
Overall, Ravichandran Purushothaman believes GST will have a positive impact on Indian economy
-
June 03, 2017, Saturday
Energy efficiency and the path to 2 degree
Innovation, energy efficiency & renewables can help us reduce global warming, says Anirban Ghosh
-
May 12, 2017, Friday
New era of connected world
In next 10 years, the Internet of Things revolution will dramatically alter manufacturing sectors
-
May 04, 2017, Thursday
GST implementation: July 1, 2017 is only the beginning
The challenge could be in getting vendors & supply chain partners compliant in time, says K Shankar
-
May 04, 2017, Thursday
FinTech: The growth propeller for MSMEs
As an enabler, FinTech has the potential to transform the MSME industry, says Ravi B Goyal
-
February 07, 2017, Tuesday
No healing touch for logistics in budget after demonetisation
However, plans to improve 'Lifeline' will offer better future for logistics sector, says Areef Patel
-
January 20, 2017, Friday
Imports of electric fan are expected to reduce further: Rakesh Khanna
Budget should take steps to improve the quality of life in rural India & give boost to economy
-
January 18, 2017, Wednesday
Increase the import duty on stainless steel flat products: K K Pahuja
Make domestic stainless steel industry competitive by decreasing import duties on raw materials
-
January 17, 2017, Tuesday
GST will uplift the electric vehicle industry: Ayush Lohia
Budget should lift consumer sentiment & infuse positive environment in auto industry
-
January 16, 2017, Monday
We expect a long-term & stable policy on mobile manufacturing: Rajeev Jain
To create a truly inclusive digital economy, affordable mobile handset or consumer durables are must
-
January 13, 2017, Friday
Budget must bring slew of growth propelling measures: Gopal Jiwarajka
It should focus on reviving demand & re-fuelling industrial activity, says PHDCCI president
-
January 13, 2017, Friday
Budget may announce some out of the box changes: Dr Mahesh Gupta
It should take steps to improve India's ranking on Ease of Doing Business, says Kent RO CMD
-
August 04, 2016, Thursday
Passing of the GST Bill is good news for Indian businesses: R Narayan
The GST will ensure that there is reduction in logistics costs bringing great relief to manufacturing SME sector
-
June 18, 2016, Saturday
Automation and the changing face of auto manufacturing: Wilfried Aulbur
The country needs to move from 'Make in India' to 'Make it smart in India' through adoption of Industry 4.0 and digitisation in a ...
-
May 25, 2016, Wednesday
Solar Impulse shows we can run the world without consuming the earth
Solar Impulse offers solutions to many of the technological challenges that are facing humanity on its low-carbon transition, ...
-
March 01, 2016, Tuesday
Great boost for agriculture, but tepid for infrastructure: Hemant Kanoria
Defence sector, which is supposed to be an integral part of the 'Make in India' programme, was almost entirely overlooked in the ...
-
March 01, 2016, Tuesday
We foresee a surge in demand for housing: Prashant Vatkar
The Union budget's allocation of Rs 35,984 crores for agriculture and farmer welfare is a promising step in bolstering confidence ...
-
March 01, 2016, Tuesday
This budget restores balance in rural Bharat and India Inc: Arun Lakhani
The approach of the FM is one of quantum jump rather than tinkering, which would accelerate the development process and put the ...
-
March 01, 2016, Tuesday
Investment of Rs 2.18 lakh cr in road and rail to fuel economy: Alagu Balaraman
These investments will dramatically improve transit timing and reduce the per km cost of transportation
