Lupin founder Dr Desh Bandhu Gupta passes away
Dr Gupta, a doyen of Indian pharmaceutical industry, was 79 years old
US FDA approves Natco Pharma's anti-cancer drug azacitidine
The approved product is a generic version of Vidaza, which recorded annual sales of $ 188 mn
Glenmark receives US FDA nod for anti-inflammatory drug indomethacin
Indomethacin extended-release capsule (75 mg) is generic version of Iroko Pharmaceuticals' Indocin
Sluggish growth in US, demonetisation & GST slow down pharma market
Aggregate revenues of 21 leading firms grew by 7.4% in FY2017 compared to 10.1% in FY2016, says ICRA
-
What's driving mergers and acquisitions in pharma industry?
Not all mergers result in profitable outcome. However, mergers are critical for the long terms benefits of the pharmaceutical industry and for ...
Is global pharma industry investing enough in pain killer research?
Funding is difficult to come by for pain killer research since challenges of data collection for clinical trials is high as compared to any ...
India clinical research market: Rebounding from post-2011 slump
Clinical research market, once a blue-eyed industry within healthcare sector, has been witnessing a slide since 2011. However, things are ...
International News
WR Grace inks pact with Valliscor for fluorinated intermediates
These products are used in industries such as pharmaceuticals, electronics, and specialty chemicals
Worldwide drug sales to hit $ 1.06 trillion in 2022: Study
Pricing pressure to cause drug sales forecasts to fall for first time in 10 years, says Evaluate
Role of the leadership to drive sustainability is critical: Jayakumar Krishnaswamy
In this interview, Jayakumar Krishnaswamy, MD, AkzoNobel India, explains the relevance of sustainable development and importance of radically ...
Sustainable product design is not about public relations: Dr Mosongo Moukwa
Sustainable product design is not just about responding to the consumer's growing environmental awareness, but it is more about business ...