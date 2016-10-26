-
June 13, 2017, Tuesday
How control rooms can help in reimagining healthcare delivery in India
There is a push for smarter systems that can address the demand-supply gap in healthcare services
May 30, 2017, Tuesday
PET scanner: Aiding innovations in diagnostics and treatment of cancers
Positron emission tomography (PET) scanning has vastly improved the results of cancer diagnosis
May 23, 2017, Tuesday
Vaccines may be the way forward for malaria eradication in India
Dr Dharminder Nagar offers 5-point agenda to take immunisation programmes in India to the next level
April 11, 2017, Tuesday
Winning strategies for companies to succeed in ever-changing pharma market
Pharma leaders need to take swift steps to get ahead of emerging changes, says Utkarsh Palnitkar
March 28, 2017, Tuesday
Cord blood: The building blocks of regenerative medicine
Stem cells can cure only blood-related diseases, so why there is a rush to save babies' cord blood?
March 14, 2017, Tuesday
Directives in diagnostics: A pressing need
With better regulations & monitoring in place, diagnostic sector can gain a lot, says Ameera Shah
February 22, 2017, Wednesday
Impact of budget 2017 on healthcare sector: High on ambition, low on vision
It lays out some ambitious targets, but falls short on long term vision, says Dr Dharminder Nagar
February 03, 2017, Friday
Union budget: New horizon for the healthcare sector
Budget's proposal to frame new rules for regulating medical devices is reassuring, says Viral Gandhi
January 20, 2017, Friday
Government must take measures to achieve the goal of universal healthcare
India can take a leaf or two out of Obamacare to undertake regulatory reforms in healthcare sector
January 18, 2017, Wednesday
Double health budget to ensure an Arogya Bharat by 2025
Steps should be taken to make India a healthcare destination of the world, says Dr Sujit Chatterjee
January 17, 2017, Tuesday
Pharma sector expects a sweet pill from budget 2017
Budget should present some tax sops to all the stakeholders - pharma companies as well as patients
January 17, 2017, Tuesday
Budget should impart industry status to healthcare: Dr Rajendra Patankar
It will incentivise indigenous production of medical equipment & bring in latest technology
January 16, 2017, Monday
Integrate & innovate to deliver the best of healthcare services: Rohit MA
Budget should announce new initiatives to encourage use of mobile technology in healthcare sector
January 16, 2017, Monday
Recent advances in plastics technology for medical care: Dr Mosongo Moukwa
New materials & processing techniques will enable healthcare industry to create innovative products
January 10, 2017, Tuesday
Can sin taxes on tobacco solve funding challenges in healthcare system?
Philippines experience shows that it can be effectively used to expand healthcare program for poor
January 03, 2017, Tuesday
Pros & cons of integrating AYUSH doctors into modern medicine
While the idea is good, there are many challenges in its implementation, says Dr Dharminder Nagar
December 13, 2016, Tuesday
What is the way forward for Indian vaccine industry?
While Indian vaccine producers dominate global market, bulk of marketshare in the high-value domestic private market is held by a ...
November 15, 2016, Tuesday
Smart sourcing of comparators to reduce biosimilars development cost
Sourcing comparators, the reference drugs used during clinical trials of biosimilars, from emerging markets can cost 50% less ...
November 08, 2016, Tuesday
Is customisation the future of personal care industry?
Rising technological developments and product innovations are projected to be introduced in the next five years in countries such ...
October 26, 2016, Wednesday
Manjushree Technopack plans diversification to tap growing packaging market
With foray into shrink film packaging and plans to increase its presence pan India, the company aims to emerge as preferred ...
