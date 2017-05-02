-
June 27, 2017, Tuesday
WR Grace inks pact with Valliscor for fluorinated intermediates
These products are used in industries such as pharmaceuticals, electronics, and specialty chemicals
-
June 27, 2017, Tuesday
Worldwide drug sales to hit $ 1.06 trillion in 2022: Study
Pricing pressure to cause drug sales forecasts to fall for first time in 10 years, says Evaluate
-
June 21, 2017, Wednesday
Global pharmaceutical packaging market to reach $ 158 billion by 2025
Emerging economies such as India, China, Brazil, etc to drive this growth, says Grand View Research
-
June 19, 2017, Monday
Intrexon & Johnson Matthey team up for production of peptide-based APIs
Though peptide-based APIs are highly useful, they are often costly & difficult to produce
-
June 19, 2017, Monday
PerkinElmer acquires autoimmune testing firm Euroimmun for $1.3 billion
Deal to boost PerkinElmer's growth by adding leading positions in autoimmune & allergy diagnostics
-
June 14, 2017, Wednesday
Tekni-Plex to invest $15 mn in new China manufacturing facility
Facility to make tubing for the Asia-Pacific pharmaceutical and medical device industry
-
June 13, 2017, Tuesday
Italian firm Olon buys Ricerca Biosciences' chemical division
Acquisition strengthens service offering of Olon SpA for research and manufacturing
-
June 06, 2017, Tuesday
Global medical device cleaning market to touch $ 1.7 bn by 2022
APAC region to witness high CAGR owing to rise in healthcare spending, says MarketsandMarkets
-
June 06, 2017, Tuesday
Merck to collaborate with F-star to strengthen immuno-oncology portfolio
Merck to pay up to € 115 mn in upfront, R&D funding and milestone payments in the first 2 years
-
June 06, 2017, Tuesday
Chiltern acquires Japanese CRO Integrated Development Associates
Deal will allow Chiltern to integrate Japan and Asia into its global drug development network
-
June 06, 2017, Tuesday
Balchem buys nutrition ingredients maker Innovative Food Processors
Acquisition broadens Balchem's ingredient-systems platform for food and beverage industries
-
May 30, 2017, Tuesday
JSR Corp arm KBI Biopharma to invest $ 30 mn to expand two facilities in US
It will expand biopharmaceutical manufacturing capacity at both its Durham and Boulder facilities
-
May 23, 2017, Tuesday
Avery Dennison buys Finesse Medical to strengthen healthcare materials biz
Finesse Medical makes healthcare products used in the management of wound care and skin conditions
-
May 23, 2017, Tuesday
Biogen buys Remedy Pharmaceuticals' stroke drug Cirara
Biogen will pay $120 mn upfront payment plus potential milestone and royalty payments
-
May 16, 2017, Tuesday
Thermo Fisher Scientific buys Patheon for $7.2 billion
Patheon will facilitate Thermo Fisher's entry into the high-growth $40-billion CDMO market
-
May 06, 2017, Saturday
Medical technology firm BD to invest $60 mn in US facility
It will upgrade its Nebraska facility into a plastic moulding manufacturing center by 2021
-
May 06, 2017, Saturday
Avantor acquires lab equipment & chemicals supplier VWR for $ 6.4 billion
Deal to create a major global player providing supply chain solutions for life sciences industry
-
May 04, 2017, Thursday
Pharmaceutical packaging equipment market to reach $ 8.24 billion by 2022
Need for stringent regulatory compliances is driving this market, says MarketsandMarkets report
-
May 02, 2017, Tuesday
PerkinElmer completes sale of medical imaging business to Varex
This business is a supplier of flat panel X-ray detectors that are used in X-ray imaging systems
-
May 02, 2017, Tuesday
Daiichi Sankyo plans $133 mn investment to strengthen biopharma facilities
It will invest in three Japanese facilities to support growth of antibody drug conjugate portfolio
