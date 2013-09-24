-
March 29, 2017, Wednesday
"Rise in regulatory inspections is good for analytical equipment industry"
In this interview, Amit Chopra, MD, Thermo Fisher Scientific India, analyses growth of the industry
February 15, 2017, Wednesday
India can be among world's top 5 medical devices markets: Himanshu Baid
In this interview, Poly Medicure MD delves into the nuances of medical technology industry
May 16, 2016, Monday
Companies have to take proactive steps to optimise water usage: Sudhir Shenoy
In this interview, Sudhir Shenoy, country manager, Dow India, discusses water crisis facing the manufacturing sector and probable ...
April 25, 2016, Monday
Chemistry can address many of the water-based challenges: Dr Raman Ramachandran
In this interview, Dr Raman Ramachandran, Head South Asia, chairman & MD, BASF India Ltd, discusses issues surrounding water ...
December 23, 2015, Wednesday
Adhesives market growth is driven through disruptive innovation: M V Ganeshan
In this interview M V Ganeshan, MD, Bostik India, focuses on the growth potential of adhesives market and new demand drivers
October 07, 2015, Wednesday
Make in India initiative can catapult India into top manufacturing economies: Pierre-Franck Valentin
In this interview, Pierre-Franck Valentin, VP & GM, Asia-Pacific, Solvay Novecare, focuses on role of specialty chemicals in ...
January 19, 2015, Monday
Make in India campaign will boost production of bio-based industries: Vikram Prabhu
In this interview, Vikram Prabhu of DuPont Industrial Biosciences, discusses the market potential of bio-based ingredients and ...
August 25, 2014, Monday
PPP model for water industry is not viable: Rajesh Sharma
In this interview, Rajesh Sharma, CMD, Ion Exchange India, feels that water tariff needs to be raised for the PPP model to become ...
August 19, 2014, Tuesday
"Novel drug delivery system is driving the demand for innovative excipients"
In this interview, Veena Singh, Regional Commercial Manager, Dow Pharma & Food Solutions, Dow India, elaborates on the growth ...
January 06, 2014, Monday
FDA alerts drive quality requirements upwards in pharma industry: Albert Stevens, IMCD Group
In this interview, Albert Stevens, VP Asia, IMCD Group, one of the leading global distributors of speciality chemicals, considers ...
September 24, 2013, Tuesday
Chinese pharma intermediates may become uncompetitive compared to India: Ashwin Shroff, Excel Industries Ltd
Interview with Ashwin Shroff, Chairman & Managing Director, Excel Industries Ltd
