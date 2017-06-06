-
July 03, 2017, Monday
Sluggish growth in US, demonetisation & GST slow down pharma market
Aggregate revenues of 21 leading firms grew by 7.4% in FY2017 compared to 10.1% in FY2016, says ICRA
-
June 27, 2017, Tuesday
US FDA approves Natco Pharma's anti-cancer drug azacitidine
The approved product is a generic version of Vidaza, which recorded annual sales of $ 188 mn
-
June 27, 2017, Tuesday
Glenmark receives US FDA nod for anti-inflammatory drug indomethacin
Indomethacin extended-release capsule (75 mg) is generic version of Iroko Pharmaceuticals' Indocin
-
June 27, 2017, Tuesday
Sun Pharma and NIV join forces to fight zika, chikungunya & dengue
National Institute of Virology to receive Sun Pharma's drug molecules for testing against 3 diseases
-
June 26, 2017, Monday
Lupin founder Dr Desh Bandhu Gupta passes away
Dr Gupta, a doyen of Indian pharmaceutical industry, was 79 years old
-
June 23, 2017, Friday
NABCB selects TUV SUD to certify packaging materials for medicinal products
TUV SUD to certify makers of primary packaging materials for pharmaceuticals & medical devices
-
June 23, 2017, Friday
Jubilant Life ties up with Dutch firm Barentz for food & nutrition market
Through this collaboration Jubilant plans to offer nutrient premixes & blends to its customers
-
June 21, 2017, Wednesday
Glenmark licenses oncology products from US-based APC Therapeutics
Glenmark to have for exclusive rights to a small molecule, oncology compound based on APC biology
-
June 19, 2017, Monday
Soon, Jan Aushadhi stores to open at railway stations
Govt plans to utilise railway's infrastructure to increase accessibility of affordable generic drugs
-
June 19, 2017, Monday
DCGI grants approval for AstraZeneca's inhaler to treat asthma
Symbicort Turbuhaler contains two active ingredients in one inhaler - budesonide and formoterol
-
June 16, 2017, Friday
Lupin launches antidepressant drug bupropion
The newly launched product is the generic version of Valeant Pharmaceuticals' Wellbutrin XL tablet
-
June 16, 2017, Friday
Aurobindo Pharma receives US FDA approval for sevelamer oral suspension
Product is indicated to control serum phosphorus in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis
-
June 13, 2017, Tuesday
US FDA grants approval for ezetimibe tablet to Sun Pharma & Zydus Cadila
Ezetimibe tablet, which had annual US sales of $ 2.7 bn, is used to reduce high cholesterol levels
-
June 12, 2017, Monday
Strides Shasun receives US FDA approval for amantadine tablet
This tablet is used for treatment of Parkinson's disease & Shingles (herpes zoster) to reduce pain
-
June 12, 2017, Monday
Zydus Cadila receives US FDA nod for antifungal drug nystatin
The product, nystatin topical powder, will be manufactured at US facility of Zydus' arm Nesher
-
June 12, 2017, Monday
Unichem Laboratories aims $ 100 mn revenue from US
For this, the company will focus on differentiated complex generics, which are difficult to produce
-
June 12, 2017, Monday
Hester Biosciences to set up animal vaccines facility in Tanzania
Manufacturing facility will cater to entire Africa, which imports more than 80% of its vaccines
-
June 06, 2017, Tuesday
Gufic Biosciences receives patents for two formulations in India
The company is also in the process of applying patents for the two formulations in other countries
-
June 06, 2017, Tuesday
Dr Reddy's launches bivalirudin injection in US
Bivalirudin, a direct thrombin inhibitor, is used to prevent blood clots in people
-
June 06, 2017, Tuesday
Zydus Cadila's Baddi facility receives US FDA nod
The company has also received US FDA approval for anti-depressant drug, mirtazapine
You are here » Home » B2B Connect » B2B - Pharma » News on Pharma Industry