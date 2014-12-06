-
June 21, 2017, Wednesday
Will GST mitigate the cascading effects of multiple taxes on healthcare?
GST will lead to reduction in cost of imported advanced medical equipment, says Ameera Shah
June 17, 2017, Saturday
Reasons why MNCs buy companies in India
While most of them are strategic takeovers, a few are due to obtuse rationale, says Abhijeet Biswas
May 12, 2017, Friday
Diagnostics in India: Full-throttle growth expected in the near future
Govt's universal health plan is expected to cost an estimated Rs 1.6 trillion over the next 4 years
April 25, 2017, Tuesday
Ameera Shah: Why is the healthcare space not disruptive enough?
Technology is not a challenge, but convincing doctors to change their ways of working is difficult
April 11, 2017, Tuesday
Hospitals are among best workplaces for women: Dr Dharminder Nagar
Due to high representation of women, hospitals today are one of the most gender equitable workplaces
January 17, 2017, Tuesday
Budget should encourage indigenous innovation: Dr K M Cherian
Special purpose PE fund could be another game changer for encouraging research in healthcare sector
January 17, 2017, Tuesday
Set up Rs 10-bn pharma technology upgradation fund: Dr Rajeev Boudhankar
Budget should make the announcement on providing infrastructure status to the hospital industry
January 17, 2017, Tuesday
Avoid protectionist barriers in medical devices sector: Varun Khanna
Govt should recognise the importance of innovation in meeting India's overwhelming healthcare needs
September 27, 2016, Tuesday
The hidden truth of medical education: Dr Dharminder Nagar
By setting up more medical colleges in tier II and III cities, one can prevent over-crowding of city hospitals by patients from ...
September 01, 2016, Thursday
Bioelectronics open up another leg of medical therapy: Dr Mosongo Moukwa
The success of bioelectronic medicine will require the confluence of deep disease biology expertise and new highly miniaturised ...
June 24, 2016, Friday
Start-ups betting high with changing entrepreneurial ecosystem in India
With more mature ecosystem and ample opportunities, Indians today are not only launching their own brands but also making their ...
June 10, 2016, Friday
Engage your employees to enable your growth
Ensuring loyalty is about thinking beyond remuneration and figuring out how to get employees to genuinely engage in the business, ...
June 07, 2016, Tuesday
Should government be provider or facilitator of healthcare?
While debate continues, Dr Dharminder Nagar feels that the government should play the role of a catalyst or a facilitator to ...
May 21, 2016, Saturday
Got promoted? Here are a few things to keep in mind
Promotions inherently entail change, new responsibilities and different career challenges. Hence, it is important to ask a few ...
April 05, 2016, Tuesday
How to be a successful medical entrepreneur: Dr Dharminder Nagar
The article offers useful tips to maintain a successful foothold in medical entrepreneurship
March 11, 2016, Friday
Nanotechnology expanding in cosmeceuticals despite concerns: Dr Mosongo Moukwa
Though nanotechnology plays an important role in cosmeceuticals, concerns have been raised regarding the potential dangers that ...
January 06, 2016, Wednesday
Smart food packaging can enhance branding: Dr Mosongo Moukwa
Intelligent packaging can leverage Internet of Things (IoT) and Big Data to establish a dynamic interaction with sensing devices ...
March 31, 2015, Tuesday
Solve financing woes to boost pharma exports to Africa: Ashok Agarwala
African countries offer huge export market for Indian bulk drug exporters. However, to give a fillip, solution needs to be found ...
December 11, 2014, Thursday
PET bottles are safe for pharmaceutical packaging: Rituraj Gupta, AIPMA
PET bottles are used for packaging pharma products across the globe and no adverse reports by medical authorities of any country ...
December 06, 2014, Saturday
Manufacturing trends of 2015: Harsh Marwah
With 2014 coming to an end and Indian manufacturers begin to plan for the year to come, here are five manufacturing trends that ...
