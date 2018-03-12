Technip to provide technology for gas cracking ethylene plant in China French EPC company will provide proprietary technologies for to SP Olefins' 650-KTA grassroots gas cracker, which will use low cost ethane and ...

Joubert Productions develops snow chains with plastic chain links Links, made from BASF's Elastollan TPU, are much lighter than the conventional metal mesh and the snow chains are easy to handle and quick to ...

Westlake makes hostile bid to acquire Axiall The company hints at nominating 10 independent directors to the Axiall board, which has summarily rejected the Westlake proposal, at its 2016 ...