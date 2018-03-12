Graphene is proving to be a wonder material: Dr Mosongo Moukwa
Rapid rise in number of graphene patent applications reflects global fascination with this material
Kaneka Corp buys US formulated advanced resin supplier Applied Poleramic
With this, Kaneka makes a full-scale entry into aerospace market
The ripple effect in the Indian auto industry
Will more MNC carmakers follow the footsteps of GM, which has decided to stop retailing in India?
NABCB selects TUV SUD to certify packaging materials for medicinal products
TUV SUD to certify makers of primary packaging materials for pharmaceuticals & medical devices
Reliance opens research centre for polymer applications at Vadodara
The centre will offer services to not just to RIL's polymer business, but also for its customers
Maximise returns with integrated process optimisation software
By implementing integrated process optimisation software, Asian companies, faced with cost pressure and productivity issues, can drive ...
Carbon credits: Enlisting market forces to combat climate change
Eighty two percent of the world's energy is still produced by fossil fuels. There is still a long way to wean humanity off carbon, but carbon ...
Draft Plastics Waste Management Rules: Too little, too late
The draft rules has laid down the responsibility of the urban local bodies, producer, retailer and consumer. Interestingly, while it puts a time ...
Technip to provide technology for gas cracking ethylene plant in China
French EPC company will provide proprietary technologies for to SP Olefins' 650-KTA grassroots gas cracker, which will use low cost ethane and ...
-
Joubert Productions develops snow chains with plastic chain links
Links, made from BASF's Elastollan TPU, are much lighter than the conventional metal mesh and the snow chains are easy to handle and quick to ...
Westlake makes hostile bid to acquire Axiall
The company hints at nominating 10 independent directors to the Axiall board, which has summarily rejected the Westlake proposal, at its 2016 ...
Clariant to set up white masterbatches plant in Saudi Arabia
The new plant, which is expected to be commissioned by early 2017, will be the second manufacturing hub for Clariant Masterbatches in Saudi ...
Implementation of GST will be a big positive signal to investors: Dr Joerg Strassburger
In this interview, Dr Joerg Strassburger, CEO of Go East Advisors, highlights on steps to be taken by the government to encourage investment in ...
US poised to become a LNG export powerhouse: Dr Mosongo Moukwa
Traditionally used for residential and commercial heating purposes, usage of natural gas is now fast expanding in electricity generation, ...