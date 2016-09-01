-
June 29, 2017, Thursday
The ripple effect in the Indian auto industry
Will more MNC carmakers follow the footsteps of GM, which has decided to stop retailing in India?
June 23, 2017, Friday
How to take advantage of digital disruption to accelerate business growth?
Use of data & analytics is a powerful force in helping organisations anticipate & prevent disruption
June 21, 2017, Wednesday
PET bottles have a 70% recycle rate in India, for good reason
Do you know that Indian cricket team' uniform, made by Nike, is produced from recycled PET bottles
June 14, 2017, Wednesday
Can India emerge as a major contender for aerospace manufacturing?
Total market opportunity for aerospace & defence market in India is expected to reach $70 bn by 2029
June 02, 2017, Friday
UPVC doors & windows: The future for green constructions
Unplasticised PVC offers eco-friendly alternative to wood for making of doors, windows & furniture
May 26, 2017, Friday
Machine tools industry: SMEs need to harness the power of digitalisation
Digitalisation of the production process is the key to higher productivity, flexibility & efficiency
May 24, 2017, Wednesday
India needs to re-ignite innovation to scale new heights in manufacturing
While govt accounts for about 75% of total R&D investment, contribution of private firms is very low
March 17, 2017, Friday
MNCs plan expansion of polyurethane business in India as demand picks up
Indian producers want govt to address the issue of inverted duty structure to boost local production
February 08, 2017, Wednesday
How Indian e-commerce players can use robotics to gain competitive edge?
By implementing robotic solutions, warehouses can increase their throughput by 10 times
January 20, 2017, Friday
Budget should aim at improving overall performance of the SME sector
Clear cut long term policy will help set India Inc back on the growth trajectory
January 17, 2017, Tuesday
Transforming India into a global IT manufacturing hub
To be self-sufficient in electronic manufacturing, we should engage and empower SMEs
January 16, 2017, Monday
Recent advances in plastics technology for medical care: Dr Mosongo Moukwa
New materials & processing techniques will enable healthcare industry to create innovative products
January 07, 2017, Saturday
Beyond the star ratings
Govt should incentivise use of new AC tech to achieve energy efficiency goals, says Peeyush Gupta
January 04, 2017, Wednesday
Crafting operational excellence in plastics industry
Operational excellence can result in about 30% reduction in production cost, says Aakash Borse
December 14, 2016, Wednesday
Polymers to aid the Second Green Revolution in India
Efficient insulation through the use of polyurethane materials can drastically reduce spoilage of perishable foods like fruits, ...
November 21, 2016, Monday
Indian auto component industry gaining momentum on rising vehicle demand
The auto component industry, which is expected to reach $ 100 billion by 2020, will have to be extremely competitive and ...
October 26, 2016, Wednesday
Manjushree Technopack plans diversification to tap growing packaging market
With foray into shrink film packaging and plans to increase its presence pan India, the company aims to emerge as preferred ...
October 13, 2016, Thursday
Effective implementation of standards will help win trust of Indian consumer
Stringent compliance automatically entails increased global market access and a heightened reputation for brands, translating ...
October 04, 2016, Tuesday
Conquering the data mountain in manufacturing industry
The amount of data pouring out of plant operations on a daily basis is a familiar challenge for process manufacturers today
September 01, 2016, Thursday
Standards and certifications are must for India's industrial growth story
To accelerate towards the twin goals of product safety and quality, industries in India must proactively participate to create a ...
