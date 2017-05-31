-
June 29, 2017, Thursday
Kaneka Corp buys US formulated advanced resin supplier Applied Poleramic
With this, Kaneka makes a full-scale entry into aerospace market
-
June 21, 2017, Wednesday
Global pharmaceutical packaging market to reach $ 158 billion by 2025
Emerging economies such as India, China, Brazil, etc to drive this growth, says Grand View Research
-
June 21, 2017, Wednesday
Solvay & GKN Aerospace to develop thermoplastic composites for aircraft
As per the deal, Solvay will become a preferred supplier of these lightweight materials to Fokker
-
June 19, 2017, Monday
Celanese & Blackstone to form $1.3 bn JV in acetate tow
Proposed JV to combine Celanese's cellulose derivatives and Blackstone's Rhodia Acetow businesses
-
June 15, 2017, Thursday
Ineos plans to set up 750,000 tonne propane dehydrogenation plant in Europe
It also plans to increase ethylene capacity of its cracker facilities in Scotland and Norway
-
June 14, 2017, Wednesday
Tekni-Plex to invest $15 mn in new China manufacturing facility
Facility to make tubing for the Asia-Pacific pharmaceutical and medical device industry
-
June 14, 2017, Wednesday
Alpla acquires Gehl Foods' bottle manufacturing plant in US
The facility supplies six layer bottles to Gehl Foods for aseptic filling in food & dairy category
-
June 14, 2017, Wednesday
Royal Adhesives buys Graco Supply's aircraft sealant repackaging business
The acquired business will be added to Royal's global aircraft sealant business
-
June 12, 2017, Monday
Cabot starts work on fumed silica facility in China
The new facility, with capacity of 8,000 tonnes, to meet growing demand of fumed silica in China
-
June 09, 2017, Friday
PolyOne expands specialty colour portfolio with Rutland acquisition
Rutland is widely recognised as an industry leader in screen printing inks for the apparel market
-
June 09, 2017, Friday
Polyacetal facility of Celanese's Ibn Sina JV enters testing phase
Ibn Sina is a JV between Sabic and CTE, which is owned by subsidiaries of Celanese & Duke Energy
-
June 07, 2017, Wednesday
Mueller Industries buys two Canadian firms PexCor and HeatLink Companies
Deal to help Mueller to grow its flow control product offerings in the area of pressure plastics
-
June 07, 2017, Wednesday
Ashland completes acquisition of Reichhold's composites facility in France
Facility makes unsaturated polyester resins used in sectors such as transportation & construction
-
June 07, 2017, Wednesday
United Caps buys Dewit Plastics' caps, closures and handles business
Dewit Plastics' complimentary product line expands range of offerings from United Caps
-
June 07, 2017, Wednesday
Renewable energy & automotive sectors to drive composite adhesives market
Global composite adhesives market to reach $ 1.78 billion by 2022, says MarketsandMarkets report
-
June 01, 2017, Thursday
AkzoNobel expands organic peroxide capacity in Mexico
The company's capacity of peroxyester, used in making of polymers, in North America is up by 40%
-
June 01, 2017, Thursday
Covestro produces aniline using plant-based raw materials
Currently, only fossil raw materials are used to make aniline, a key product in chemical industry
-
May 31, 2017, Wednesday
Borealis to build automotive PP compounding plant in US
The new plant will help it to become local supplier to automotive OEMs & their tier partners in US
-
May 31, 2017, Wednesday
Uponor opens facility in China to tap construction market
It will produce sustainable plumbing solutions and energy-efficient heating & cooling systems
-
May 31, 2017, Wednesday
Cargill buys BioBased Technologies' polyols product lines
Acquisition expands bio-based product options for existing customers, enables entry into new markets
You are here » Home » B2B Connect » B2B - Plastics & Polymers » International News