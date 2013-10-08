-
May 04, 2017, Thursday
Covestro is in India for the long haul: Dr Markus Steilemann
Head of innovation of Covestro AG believes India will be a formidable part of its growth strategy
-
February 15, 2017, Wednesday
India can be among world's top 5 medical devices markets: Himanshu Baid
In this interview, Poly Medicure MD delves into the nuances of medical technology industry
-
December 21, 2016, Wednesday
Smart cities will result in high demand for uPVC windows: Mario Schmidt
According to Mario Schmidt, MD, Lingel Windows & Doors Technologies, the company plans to launch India's first smart windows ...
-
September 14, 2016, Wednesday
India holds lot of promise for Covestro: Frank Lutz
In this interview, Frank Lutz, CFO of Covestro, discusses the company's strategy to strengthen its presence in the country and ...
-
August 04, 2016, Thursday
HR has to be a change champion in evolving organisations: Cyrus Jalnawala
According to Cyrus Jalnawala, director - human resources (HR), Dow India, HR has to take the lead in equipping organisations ...
-
April 25, 2016, Monday
Chemistry can address many of the water-based challenges: Dr Raman Ramachandran
In this interview, Dr Raman Ramachandran, Head South Asia, chairman & MD, BASF India Ltd, discusses issues surrounding water ...
-
April 18, 2016, Monday
Chemistry is key to achieve the sustainable development goals: Neil Hawkins
In this interview, Neil Hawkins, CSO, The Dow Chemical Company, says that India is a critical country for ensuring that the world ...
-
December 23, 2015, Wednesday
Adhesives market growth is driven through disruptive innovation: M V Ganeshan
In this interview M V Ganeshan, MD, Bostik India, focuses on the growth potential of adhesives market and new demand drivers
-
December 16, 2015, Wednesday
Indian plastics industry has a great future: Dr Jacques Joosten
In this interview, Dr Jacques Joosten, MD, Dutch Polymer Institute (DPI), stresses on importance of collaborative research and ...
-
August 31, 2015, Monday
Shilpi Cable endeavours to be a billion dollar company by 2020: Manish Goel
In this interview, Manish Goel, MD, Shilpi Cable, sheds light on growth strategy as the company plans to venture into LED market, ...
-
June 26, 2015, Friday
Implementation of GST will be a big positive signal to investors: Dr Joerg Strassburger
In this interview, Dr Joerg Strassburger, CEO of Go East Advisors, highlights on steps to be taken by the government to encourage ...
-
March 25, 2015, Wednesday
Yudo helps auto component makers bring down cost: Vishal Agarwal
In this interview, Vishal Agarwal, president, Yudo Hot Runner India Pvt Ltd (Yudo India), explains the importance of automation ...
-
October 13, 2014, Monday
"Japanese companies view India as growth market"
In this interview, Takehiko Furukawa, Director General, JETRO Mumbai, throws light on the strength of Indo-Japan partnership and ...
-
September 17, 2014, Wednesday
We make 3D printer filament from waste plastic: Sidhant Pai
In this interview, Sidhant Pai, CEO, Protoprint, explains how waste picker can earn much more from plastic waste by processing it ...
-
August 18, 2014, Monday
We see a more rapid adoption of leading edge lubricants in India: Nitin Prasad
In this interview, Nitin Prasad, MD, Shell Lubricants, Shell India, elaborates on the changing dynamics in the lubricants market ...
-
August 08, 2014, Friday
Energy savings benefit is driving demands for variable frequency drives: Wolfgang Weissler
In this interview, Wolfgang Weissler, VP - Drives Technology, Siemens Ltd, elaborates on the advantages of integrated drive
-
April 17, 2014, Thursday
Hot runners lead to huge cost savings for moulders: Vishal Agarwal, Yudo
In this interview, Vishal Agarwal, President, Yudo Hot Runner (India) Pvt Ltd explains importance of cutting-edge technology to ...
-
January 29, 2014, Wednesday
India has a golden opportunity to attract business from China: Anil Krishna, Borouge India
In this interaction, Anil Krishna, GM and VP of Sales, Borouge India, emphasises that India has a potential to attract the ...
-
December 12, 2013, Thursday
Henkel has ambitious plans for expanding its business in India: Jeremy Hunter
Interview with Jeremy Hunter, President, Henkel India
-
October 08, 2013, Tuesday
India remains a strategic country for DuPont: Dr Rajeev A Vaidya
Interview with Dr Rajeev A Vaidya, President - South Asia & ASEAN, DuPont
You are here » Home » B2B Connect » B2B - Plastics & Polymers » Interviews on Plastic & Polymer industry