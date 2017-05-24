-
June 23, 2017, Friday
CMI Ltd bags Rs 30 cr orders for signalling and power cables
The company received these orders from East Central Railways and BHEL
June 23, 2017, Friday
NABCB selects TUV SUD to certify packaging materials for medicinal products
TUV SUD to certify makers of primary packaging materials for pharmaceuticals & medical devices
June 23, 2017, Friday
Reliance opens research centre for polymer applications at Vadodara
The centre will offer services to not just to RIL's polymer business, but also for its customers
June 21, 2017, Wednesday
South Korean chemicals firm Songwon opens pilot plant in Gujarat
The new plant will produce a wide range of chemicals for a broad spectrum of applications
June 19, 2017, Monday
High GST rate on cables, wires, electronic components to lead to inflation
While current effective tax rate is 18.12% for these products, under GST they will be taxed at 28%
June 16, 2017, Friday
GE partners MSDE to train locals for new locomotive facility in Bihar
The US-based firm is setting up a factory at Marhaura (Bihar) to build 900 diesel locomotives
June 16, 2017, Friday
Auto interior component maker IAC opens global engineering center in Pune
Center to focus on application development engineering to support Indian & global customers programs
June 16, 2017, Friday
IOCL, BPCL and HPCL ink JV pact for $40 bn West Coast Refinery project
The 60-MMTPA refinery-cum-petrochemicals complex is expected to be commissioned by 2022
June 13, 2017, Tuesday
Cosmo Films expands direct thermal printable products range
With this, it can now offers both paper & filmic solutions for direct thermal printing technology
June 13, 2017, Tuesday
Chandni Textiles to triple production of plastic moulded crates
To increase profitability, the company plans to focus on high-quality and high-margin products
June 13, 2017, Tuesday
Imports may fulfil 75% of electronic goods demand in India by 2020: Study
While market is expected to reach $ 400 bn by 2020, domestic production to account for just $ 104 bn
June 09, 2017, Friday
RIL commissions last crystallisation unit paraxylene complex in Jamnagar
With this, Reliance Industries becomes the second largest producer of paraxylene (PX) globally
June 07, 2017, Wednesday
Time Technoplast to increase production of composite cylinders for LPG
It is in advanced stage of capacity expansion from 700,000 per annum (PA) to 1,400,000 PA cylinders
June 06, 2017, Tuesday
Coca-Cola and partners to invest $ 1.7 bn in Indian agri ecosystem by 2022
Coca-Cola owned bottling operation in India will invest $ 900 mn to raise production infrastructure
June 05, 2017, Monday
Nuberg bags EPC contract for caustic soda plant project in Egypt
Egyptian Petrochemicals has awarded the contact to the company to set up the 228-TPD plant
June 01, 2017, Thursday
Adnan Ahmad selected as region president for Clariant in India
Replaces Dr Deepak Parikh, who has been elevated as region president for Clariant in North America
May 31, 2017, Wednesday
Mold-tek Packaging to target food & FMCG sectors for IML containers
In-mold labelling (IML) containers are better suitable for food & FMCG products as they are hygienic
May 30, 2017, Tuesday
Lyka Labs inks out-licensing deal with US-based generics firm
The market size of the licensed formulations is about $ 1.4 bn as per IMS March 2017, says Lyka
May 25, 2017, Thursday
Talbros divests part of materials business assets to Interface Performance
Auto component firm has also entered into a raw material sourcing pact with the US-based Interface
May 24, 2017, Wednesday
Voltas partners with Turkish firm Arcelik to tap consumer durables market
JV to set up production plant in India to make products such as refrigerators, washing machines, etc
