-
July 13, 2015, Monday
BASF, Poietis team up to develop 3D bioprinting technology for skin care applications
Two companies will combine their expertise to enhance bioprinted 3D tissue models to support the development and testing of ...
-
July 10, 2015, Friday
European Parliament adopts CO2 market stability reserve
The new law creates a system that will automatically take a portion of Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) allowances off the market ...
-
March 25, 2015, Wednesday
Car maker raises productivity using Yudo's automated solution
This case study shows how a South Korean car manufacturer was able to increase production by 25% with the same setup and save ...
-
March 25, 2015, Wednesday
Yudo helps auto component makers bring down cost: Vishal Agarwal
In this interview, Vishal Agarwal, president, Yudo Hot Runner India Pvt Ltd (Yudo India), explains the importance of automation ...
-
March 25, 2015, Wednesday
Automation: Gearing up auto component makers to be future-ready
With cost and regulatory pressures rising, auto component industry is embracing automation to enhance productivity and met the ...
-
June 03, 2014, Tuesday
Indorama Ventures acquires Turkish PET resin maker Artenius TurkPET
This is the second acquisition of the Thai firm in Turkey this year. In April 2014, it had acquired 51% of Istanbul-listed ...
- Bandhan Bank IPO: Short-term investors can easily avoid this 'tie-up'
- As Sensex gains 611 points, investor wealth surges by Rs 1.78 trn
- Karti Chidambaram sent to 13-day custody; seeks Delhi HC's help; highlights
- Tamil Nadu forest fire kills 10; Kerala bans forest trekking: 10 highlights
- Arun Jaitley silent on PNB fraud to protect daughter, says Rahul Gandhi
- Grounding of 11 IndiGo, GoAir planes leaves hundreds of passengers stranded
- RCom to appeal NCLT stay order against Reliance Infratel asset sale
- Naresh Agrawal dumps SP, joins BJP; insults Jaya Bachchan: 10 highlights
- Govt may soon ask e-commerce firms to refund all customers duped with fakes
- Drama and surprises on last day of filing of nominations for RS polls
You are here » Home » B2B Connect » B2B - Plastics & Polymers » Newspaper Features