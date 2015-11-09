-
July 04, 2017, Tuesday
Graphene is proving to be a wonder material: Dr Mosongo Moukwa
Rapid rise in number of graphene patent applications reflects global fascination with this material
June 23, 2017, Friday
Chemistry: An enabler to solve challenges of urbanisation
Progressive policies & innovation will lead to sustainable urbanisation, says Dr Raman Ramachandran
June 02, 2017, Friday
"Top management should develop a cohesive strategy for sustainability"
Himanshu Jain believes CEO should be accountable for not just profits, but also for sustainability
June 02, 2017, Friday
"Time is ripe to replace linear model of growth with sustainable one"
Vikram Bhadauria says India needs to follow a circular economic model for sustainable development
May 12, 2017, Friday
Alternative chemicals separation technologies are worthwhile investments
Membrane & sorbent technologies have potential to make separation methods 10X more energy efficient
March 10, 2017, Friday
M&A activity in chemical industry to persist in 2017: Dr Mosongo Moukwa
Limited returns on organic growth are forcing firms to look at M&As to sustain high valuations
March 09, 2017, Thursday
Global oil industry: What's there for India in 2017?
As long as the price remains below $ 70 per barrel, India stands to gain, says Alireza Moghaddham
January 17, 2017, Tuesday
GST will uplift the electric vehicle industry: Ayush Lohia
Budget should lift consumer sentiment & infuse positive environment in auto industry
January 17, 2017, Tuesday
Avoid protectionist barriers in medical devices sector: Varun Khanna
Govt should recognise the importance of innovation in meeting India's overwhelming healthcare needs
January 16, 2017, Monday
With demand going up, I am bullish on petrochemicals: Nikunj Dhanuka
Budget should take steps to revitalise investment in the industry, says IG Petrochemicals MD
August 04, 2016, Thursday
Passing of the GST Bill is good news for Indian businesses: R Narayan
The GST will ensure that there is reduction in logistics costs bringing great relief to manufacturing SME sector
June 18, 2016, Saturday
Automation and the changing face of auto manufacturing: Wilfried Aulbur
The country needs to move from 'Make in India' to 'Make it smart in India' through adoption of Industry 4.0 and digitisation in a ...
May 25, 2016, Wednesday
Solar Impulse shows we can run the world without consuming the earth
Solar Impulse offers solutions to many of the technological challenges that are facing humanity on its low-carbon transition, ...
May 11, 2016, Wednesday
Plastics technology is still changing the world: Dr Mosongo Moukwa
Eighty years after the Nylon revolution, science continues to develop plastics to meet the new requirements of modern life. So ...
March 01, 2016, Tuesday
From industry standpoint, budget can be termed as lackluster: Savan Godiawala
The budget failed to address industry issues like rationalisation of taxes in SEZ, higher infra spend in developing industry ...
March 01, 2016, Tuesday
This budget restores balance in rural Bharat and India Inc: Arun Lakhani
The approach of the FM is one of quantum jump rather than tinkering, which would accelerate the development process and put the ...
February 29, 2016, Monday
Govt is building fire-walls against the global slowdown: Sudhir Shenoy
Budget puts the security and prosperity of the rural communities at the foundation of nation building, catalysing domestic demand ...
January 06, 2016, Wednesday
Smart food packaging can enhance branding: Dr Mosongo Moukwa
Intelligent packaging can leverage Internet of Things (IoT) and Big Data to establish a dynamic interaction with sensing devices ...
December 14, 2015, Monday
Chemistry is foundation for sustainable development: Sudhir Shenoy
Chemistry is the bedrock of sustainable innovation that can fuel the entire value chain of manufacturing activity in India - it ...
November 09, 2015, Monday
China will remain at the heart of energy market for decades: Dr Mosongo Moukwa
The current picture is a reminder that prices in all energy markets are set by the balance of supply and demand. China is the ...
