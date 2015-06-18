-
March 16, 2017, Thursday
Ramco bags contract from New Zealand's fertiliser company Ravensdown
By using Ramco Aviation Suite, Ravensdown Aerowork aims to improve operational efficiencies
December 02, 2016, Friday
ICMR and ICAR to collaborate for research on zoonotic diseases
Medical and agricultural research institutes ink MoU for cooperation in the area of zoonoses, anti-microbial resistance, ...
May 30, 2016, Monday
Natura-Tec Plantsil: A green hair care solution
Natura-Tec Plantsil, an ester complex from olive origin, has shown to be highly effective as natural based replacement for ...
April 02, 2016, Saturday
Choosing the right natural ingredient
In this article, the author talks about cellulose acetate technology and the possible alternatives to using polyethylene (PE) ...
February 01, 2016, Monday
Arihant Innochem: Aiding product development with innovative ingredients
The company aims to emerge as one-stop-shop solution provider for end-user industries as Arihant expands its specialty chemicals ...
October 01, 2015, Thursday
Cosmetic actives: A helping hand for sun care products
Advanced sun care products take advantage of supportive strategies. Cosmetic actives offer attractive multifunctional benefits ...
July 06, 2015, Monday
Galaxy Surfactants matches concept with products for changing beauty trends
To meet various needs of customers (ie, beauty & personal care product makers), Galaxy Surfactants has created a range of ...
June 18, 2015, Thursday
Arihant Innochem introduces US-based Colonial Chemical's green surfactant for sulphate-free personal care products
Suga Nate 160NC surfactant, from Colonial Chemical, is derived from renewable feedstock sources, and provides many advantages in ...
