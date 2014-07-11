-
February 05, 2015, Thursday
Dalmia Cement partners with IFC for resource efficiency assessments
The company kicks off low carbon cement technology roadmap under Cement Sustainability Initiative (CSI) India project
November 28, 2014, Friday
Sika opens research centre in UK
The centre will focus on research in the area of liquid roofing
August 29, 2014, Friday
Ramco Group plans Rs 1500-cr cement plant in Andhra Pradesh
The company currently has eight manufacturing facilities spread over Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and AP
July 18, 2014, Friday
Infrastructure investment trust to speed up project completion: Sunil M K, Autodesk
Due focus and importance has been ascribed to key sectors like construction & infrastructure in the budget
July 16, 2014, Wednesday
Sagar Cements sells stake in JV to French partner Vicat for Rs 435 cr
The JV has set up a 2.75 million tonne cement plant in Gulbarga, Karnataka
July 11, 2014, Friday
Real estate investment trusts to give a boost to property buyers
Reits expected to bring in a lot of capital for developers from domestic and foreign investors
July 11, 2014, Friday
Infrastructure and housing are clearly two focus areas of Budget: Abhishek Lodha, Lodha Group
Income generation and resultant consumption will give a fillip to economic activity
July 11, 2014, Friday
Tax incentive on home loans to encourage buying
Arun Jaitley proposes to set up a Mission on Low Cost Affordable Housing to be anchored by NHB
