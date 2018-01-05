Beyond Business - Expert Views
-
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Art of resistance: Mithu Sen is the dark horse of the art world
How does one eliminate the very space one inhabits? This is Sen's dilemma
-
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Idle bodies, idle minds: Creativity comes from engaging with physical world
I find that Wozniak's point about the active pursuit by ordinary people of the creative arts and sports not being common among ...
-
March 03, 2018, Saturday
'New Delhi Love Songs' review: How Creighton writes poems on city's streets
In Michael's book, some of his fellow residents make appearances
-
March 03, 2018, Saturday
These two Telugu movies affirm Sridevi's status as a cine goddess
Barring Isabelle Huppert, I can't think of any other actor in the world who can stake claim to such a rich body of work under her ...
-
February 24, 2018, Saturday
The art of buying: How has market fared over the past year?
Auction houses and art dealers point to the rising buying power of a younger generation who are beginning to collect for the ...
-
February 17, 2018, Saturday
Laughter in serious times: 'The Book of Limericks' takes on events of 2017
Bibek Debroy somehow manages to balance his commitment to both this world and that of poetry with alarming ease
-
February 17, 2018, Saturday
The Post: Steven Spielberg's hammy ode to journalism is a hack job
Spielberg is expert at peddling sanctimonious pap, which is being eagerly lapped up, making it the third most successful movie at ...
-
February 16, 2018, Friday
In Chris Rock's new special 'Tamborine', a humbler master at work
Wearing a simple black T-shirt and jeans, Rock, 53, made his case based not on Trump's potential, but rather on how his ...
-
February 10, 2018, Saturday
Padmaavat controversy: A cinematic experience lost in fact and fiction
Those responses encapsulate how quickly goal posts can shift around a cultural product if it fails to meet expectations of a ...
-
February 10, 2018, Saturday
Travels with Bagha
The airline required that dogs be transported in a crate whose design had been approved by the International Air Transport ...
-
February 10, 2018, Saturday
Will Chahal-Yadav duo spin India towards 2019 ICC World Cup in England?
Until this third ODI against South Africa in Cape Town, both Chahal and Yadav have featured in 17 matches each
-
February 03, 2018, Saturday
Losing the plot
Khushbu is the solitary inspired casting in the movie as the step-mother with a golden heart who loves her step-son more than her ...
-
January 27, 2018, Saturday
The languages that become ours
Naturally, poets writing in English in different parts of the country have very different concerns
-
January 27, 2018, Saturday
The lit-fest mystery
For authors, this is the rare occasion when they get to be heard and seen. Book readings are uncommon in our times
-
January 19, 2018, Friday
A selection merry-go-round
In the 34 Test matches that Kohli led as captain, he has fielded 34 different playing 11s
-
January 19, 2018, Friday
The lore of revolt
Protests are the hallmark of a democracy and every society and age has had to grapple with its own set of revolts
-
January 19, 2018, Friday
Dear chief design officer
I'm writing to tell you what you're up against, and what you'll need to do to survive, thrive and then lead
-
January 13, 2018, Saturday
The small press revolution
The past year was a sort of watershed for poets writing in English in India, with arguably the largest number of publications in ...
-
January 12, 2018, Friday
All roads lead to 2019
Government will possibly use the Budget to come up with a substantial plan for the rural economy, including a commitment to ...
-
January 06, 2018, Saturday
Alpha Zero and the future of artificial intelligence
Alpha Zero taught itself chess, without any human heuristics, without recorded games, or an opening book, by playing against ...
-
March 10, 2018, Saturday
The saffron spread: For now, the BJP remains the side to beat in 2019
Bypoll losses of BJP, such as the recent ones in MP mean little when the larger picture is one of rising influence
-
March 09, 2018, Friday
Fly away Lenin: Parallels between Berlin's and Tripura's adieu to Communism
The transition from communism to democracy in a unified Germany was largely seamless. The violence in Tripura seems to tell ...
-
March 03, 2018, Saturday
What are principal wine regions of France, and what do they produce?
French wines rarely give the name of their grapes on the label
-
March 02, 2018, Friday
Vision 2018: Is this Kalyug that I see or is my eyesight failing?
Where are the farmer suicides and special investigations? All we see is Sridevi
-
February 24, 2018, Saturday
Understanding your city
All of us would benefit from exploring our surroundings in greater depth than just figuring out the location of landmarks and ...
-
February 17, 2018, Saturday
Matching cheese and wines is an art: Here are a few pairing hints
Paired with Baluchi's Indian (all non-veg) cuisine, what stood out was the Vina Tondonia Reserva, Rioja, 2004 paired with Badami ...
-
February 17, 2018, Saturday
All things on track, barring one: India gearing up for 2019 World Cup
With the World Cup (in Australia-New Zealand) just six months away, it was an affirmation of India's plans for big prize
-
February 16, 2018, Friday
'Modi'fied banking rules, a Rs 140-bn scandal and a mortified common man
Will the upright citizen now start thinking that paying taxes and servicing loans honestly is for fools?
-
February 10, 2018, Saturday
Gender equality not a colour that you can use to spruce up a failing career
Inclusion has never been a straight road and stories from ancient cultures show it has always been a struggle to accord equal ...
-
February 10, 2018, Saturday
Art of darkness
Today's art market is as much a focus of global attention as it is of fluctuations and trends, of supply and demand
-
February 03, 2018, Saturday
Measure of a drink: Apaltagua Gran Verano Chardonnay 2017 is dry, fruity
The strength of wines varies from 9 per cent (Rieslings) all the way up to 15 per cent for some blockbuster wines, and so does ...
-
January 27, 2018, Saturday
At home, in the world
A government that chooses to be a fence-sitter rather than a decisive authority in matters of security and law and order cannot ...
-
January 27, 2018, Saturday
Russian treasure
Why was Roerich - also known as Nikolai Konstantinovich Rerikh - selected for a national honour that might seem at odds with the ...
-
January 19, 2018, Friday
What are we reading anyway?
In such dire times, the incessant social media discourse and the flurry of think pieces on a New Yorker short story gives me ...
-
January 19, 2018, Friday
The spirit of Italy
Wine has been produced in Italy since, at least, the 8th century BCE and flourished with the expansion of the both the Republic ...
-
January 19, 2018, Friday
An investigation into 'Adulting', a revolting term that is also perfect
A phenomenon in which the author may or may not have grown up
-
January 13, 2018, Saturday
A sculptor of prominence
The exhibition is accompanied by a large selection of Bhagat's drawings, indicating the rigour he brought to the making of each ...
-
January 12, 2018, Friday
Team India's trump card
Perhaps for the first time in history, India's pace strength is not centred on any one individual, or set of individuals
-
January 12, 2018, Friday
Defining genius
We are told very often, and therefore we are likely to believe, that genius is one per cent inspiration and 99 per cent ...
-
January 05, 2018, Friday
What's new on the wine menu in 2018
Big bottles (magnums are 1.5 litre and Jerobaums 3 litre) will gain popularity for parties; wines in 375 ml bottles will be aimed ...