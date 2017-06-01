Lifestyle News
February 17, 2018, Saturday
Is Vitamin D deficiency the new epidemic sweeping the country?
Veenu Sandhu sets out to answer the question and find some solutions
February 02, 2018, Friday
Nike's limited edition PlayStation sneaker, the PG2, vibrates on your feet
The limited-edition PlayStation-inspired sneakers with glow-in-the-dark rubber soles light up, too, writes Rachel Tepper Paley
January 05, 2018, Friday
The Oberoi: How new design elements can carve a new identify for the hotel
New design elements, technology overhauls and the old ethos come together to carve a new identify for the hotel
December 09, 2017, Saturday
In London, designers play with the future
The Design Museum in London is helping five young designers with innovations in art
October 21, 2017, Saturday
Milind Soman's new 'athleisure' clothing line
An activewear brand for women co-founded by Milind Soman caters to Indian sensibilities and body types
October 14, 2017, Saturday
Symphony of the Seas: World's largest cruise ship will have robot bartender
Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas will feature a 10-storey slide and new original entertainment
October 13, 2017, Friday
Water over single-malt whisky?
Over the course of 10 days, the Lea-Wilsons send filtered tap water through loops that use oak chips and oak dust
October 05, 2017, Thursday
Genetic factors may be to blame for divorce: Study
The findings are notable because they diverge from the predominant narrative in divorce literature
September 28, 2017, Thursday
Did you know sending naked selfies can be a criminal offence?
The very laws which were intended to protect children from abuse and exploitation are now being used to punish children
September 15, 2017, Friday
Good design: It's all in the mind
Design is inherently and implicitly psychological; its practice carries all the psychology it needs, and designers learn it as ...
August 25, 2017, Friday
Miss Transqueen India 2017: A gender-bending beauty pageant
The unique pageant is aiming to show the world that beauty can have various meanings
August 11, 2017, Friday
Facets of God's own country, Kerala, you never knew existed
Its a different world of astounding waterfalls, lush valleys, deep forests, trekking spots
August 05, 2017, Saturday
Watchmakers are betting big bucks on green this year
Timepieces with green dials are invading stores, at price points of every hue
July 17, 2017, Monday
Travelling shenanigans: Delhi prefers London, Mumbai likes Bali
AIrbnb's survey shows Bangalore gets drawn to Paris, Chennai to Singapore, Kolkata prefers Prague
July 14, 2017, Friday
The chemicals in your mac and cheese
The chemicals, called phthalates, can disrupt male hormones like testosterone
June 30, 2017, Friday
Vegan shoes and soybean protein saris, anyone?
Designers across the country are moving towards sustainable and ethical fashion practices
June 17, 2017, Saturday
Three wines that should always be in your fridge
Anticipate almost any wine-related situation with these three perfect bottles
June 15, 2017, Thursday
Too many choices in online dating leaves you dissatisfied
However, researchers still say the benefits of online dating outweigh the drawbacks
June 09, 2017, Friday
The 'Lassie effect'
The terms is used to describe the wide-ranging health benefits of walking a dog
June 02, 2017, Friday
It takes two to tango
Sonam Kapoor's astute fashion sense and her sister Rhea's creative prowess come together in Rheson
February 09, 2018, Friday
Do not call it retro, 'archival' is the hottest new thing in fashion
Long synonymous with thrift, consignment clothing is an $18 billion business, with about $2.3 billion spent on specialised ...
January 20, 2018, Saturday
Dressing down: New generation of designers creates individualistic fashion
In India, while working under the overarching umbrella of slow fashion, these designers are creating their own expressions of ...
December 16, 2017, Saturday
Check into 'The Shashi Kapoor Room'
Steeped in celebrity history, Fairlawn Hotel played host to several famous guests, including Shashi Kapoor and his wife, who ...
November 03, 2017, Friday
Olympic fashion: Winning or not?
For Ralph Lauren, Burton and The Hudson's Bay Company, kitsch is out and streamlined is in
October 20, 2017, Friday
Why is this the world's best restaurant
Don't knock it just because the award's from TripAdvisor, says Richard Vines
October 13, 2017, Friday
A splurge guide for the festive season
Here is a list of the best luxe gifts going from the most delicate jewellery to the classiest classic saris
October 06, 2017, Friday
Fashion Design Council of India celebrates its 30th annual jamboree
For most designers, the upcoming collections mean coming full circle in their journeys
October 04, 2017, Wednesday
Cycling to watch TV: Clever ways to beat obesity from comfort of your home
The developed world is becoming a static society in which many people spend the majority of their time in front a screen
September 15, 2017, Friday
How Parsis are adding to their dwindling numbers
From dating apps to events, the shrinking Parsi-Zoroastrian community is innovating ways to encourage the young to marry within ...
August 25, 2017, Friday
Get in shape: Best gear to push your fitness regime this festive season
With the festive season around the corner, it is time to get in shape
August 18, 2017, Friday
Celebrating India's tradition at London's Varana
Indian fashion, mostly, has been either inexpensive streetwear or wedding wear lacking elegance
August 07, 2017, Monday
Demonised as migrants, mistaken for Muslims: Sikhs in US are victims of hate
Sikhs are tired of people calling them towel head or diaper head or terrorist
July 24, 2017, Monday
Struggling to ditch meat? Here are five ways to resist the temptation
Most of our eating is mindless, meaning it is governed by habits, rituals and what is available
July 15, 2017, Saturday
An inclusive language policy can fight regressive mindsets: Prakash Belawad
People were not happy with Rehman singing more Tamil songs
July 14, 2017, Friday
India Couture Week: Behind-the-scenes probe of how spectacle comes to stage
Currently in its 10th year, ICW is a big deal for designers as it marks their yearly couture line
June 29, 2017, Thursday
So your dog works as a model? Don't quit your day job
All owners think their pets are cute, but only a rare few of those cute pets make it in modeling
June 17, 2017, Saturday
Wine and wandering in Croatia's Korcula island
Known for its olives and figs as well, the picturesque island is often ignored by tourists
June 10, 2017, Saturday
Is working from home bad for health?
The underlying health risks of working from home must not be overlooked
June 04, 2017, Sunday
Gym rat? Don't work out sans proper training guidance
Some experts rue gyms lack certified trainers and flexible client-specific fitness module
June 01, 2017, Thursday
What you miss out when you work from home
Many cues each day transform individual workers into a functional company