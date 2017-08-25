Lifestyle News
-
February 17, 2018, Saturday
Is Vitamin D deficiency the new epidemic sweeping the country?
Veenu Sandhu sets out to answer the question and find some solutions
-
February 09, 2018, Friday
Do not call it retro, 'archival' is the hottest new thing in fashion
Long synonymous with thrift, consignment clothing is an $18 billion business, with about $2.3 billion spent on specialised ...
-
February 02, 2018, Friday
Nike's limited edition PlayStation sneaker, the PG2, vibrates on your feet
The limited-edition PlayStation-inspired sneakers with glow-in-the-dark rubber soles light up, too, writes Rachel Tepper Paley
-
January 20, 2018, Saturday
Dressing down: New generation of designers creates individualistic fashion
In India, while working under the overarching umbrella of slow fashion, these designers are creating their own expressions of ...
-
January 05, 2018, Friday
The Oberoi: How new design elements can carve a new identify for the hotel
New design elements, technology overhauls and the old ethos come together to carve a new identify for the hotel
-
December 16, 2017, Saturday
Check into 'The Shashi Kapoor Room'
Steeped in celebrity history, Fairlawn Hotel played host to several famous guests, including Shashi Kapoor and his wife, who ...
-
December 09, 2017, Saturday
In London, designers play with the future
The Design Museum in London is helping five young designers with innovations in art
-
November 03, 2017, Friday
Olympic fashion: Winning or not?
For Ralph Lauren, Burton and The Hudson's Bay Company, kitsch is out and streamlined is in
-
October 21, 2017, Saturday
Milind Soman's new 'athleisure' clothing line
An activewear brand for women co-founded by Milind Soman caters to Indian sensibilities and body types
-
October 20, 2017, Friday
Why is this the world's best restaurant
Don't knock it just because the award's from TripAdvisor, says Richard Vines
-
October 14, 2017, Saturday
Symphony of the Seas: World's largest cruise ship will have robot bartender
Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas will feature a 10-storey slide and new original entertainment
-
October 13, 2017, Friday
A splurge guide for the festive season
Here is a list of the best luxe gifts going from the most delicate jewellery to the classiest classic saris
-
October 13, 2017, Friday
Water over single-malt whisky?
Over the course of 10 days, the Lea-Wilsons send filtered tap water through loops that use oak chips and oak dust
-
October 06, 2017, Friday
Fashion Design Council of India celebrates its 30th annual jamboree
For most designers, the upcoming collections mean coming full circle in their journeys
-
October 05, 2017, Thursday
Genetic factors may be to blame for divorce: Study
The findings are notable because they diverge from the predominant narrative in divorce literature
-
October 04, 2017, Wednesday
Cycling to watch TV: Clever ways to beat obesity from comfort of your home
The developed world is becoming a static society in which many people spend the majority of their time in front a screen
-
September 28, 2017, Thursday
Did you know sending naked selfies can be a criminal offence?
The very laws which were intended to protect children from abuse and exploitation are now being used to punish children
-
September 15, 2017, Friday
How Parsis are adding to their dwindling numbers
From dating apps to events, the shrinking Parsi-Zoroastrian community is innovating ways to encourage the young to marry within ...
-
September 15, 2017, Friday
Good design: It's all in the mind
Design is inherently and implicitly psychological; its practice carries all the psychology it needs, and designers learn it as ...
-
August 25, 2017, Friday
Get in shape: Best gear to push your fitness regime this festive season
With the festive season around the corner, it is time to get in shape