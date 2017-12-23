Sports News
March 09, 2018, Friday
CHESS#1293
The Tal Memorial Rapid featured a stellar 10-player field competing for $130,000, with $25,000 as the first prize
March 09, 2018, Friday
The sensational ascent and expensive descent of a Paris superclub
Thirty years later, Neymar would have much the same effect, the Brazilian turned into the most expensive player on the planet by ...
March 03, 2018, Saturday
Bouldering is a growing subculture for adventure enthusiasts in India
As sport climbing makes its debut at the 2020 Summer Olympics, it was only a matter of time till bouldering found its place in ...
March 02, 2018, Friday
CHESS#1292
There are question marks over Levon Aronian's temperament
February 23, 2018, Friday
CHESS#1291
Every Russian village has a few young, hungry, underrated Chess players
February 17, 2018, Saturday
'Monster Hunter: World', a world to conquer makes for thrilling experience
Monster Hunter: World is set in a world divided into two continents - Old World and New World
February 17, 2018, Saturday
ASUS ROG Strix Scar Edition: Brilliant screen in a handy but noisy package
The gaming experience is almost worth the money, despite the noise and a sub-par battery, writes Abhik Sen
February 16, 2018, Friday
CHESS#1290
Ilyumzhinov, who has been Fide President since 1995, intends to run again.
February 10, 2018, Saturday
After ICC U19 Cricket World Cup triumph, what next for India's young stars?
With another world title, India has shown again why it is home to the finest young talent
February 09, 2018, Friday
CHESS#1289
The National Blind Championships has gotten underway, thanks to crowd-sourcing
February 03, 2018, Saturday
The secret weapon in the Fed Ex arsenal
Pierre Paganini, Federer's fitness training coach, may be the most important reason Federer has the best record in men's tennis ...
February 03, 2018, Saturday
A fan's letter to Roger Federer on his greatness and achievements
Roger Federer has made many lives worth living. Astoundingly, he still does
February 02, 2018, Friday
CHESS#1288
Kramnik played very positive chess (six wins, two losses). That included a last-round gift from Baskaran Adhiban, who made a ...
January 26, 2018, Friday
CHESS#1285
Ten rounds into the Tata Steel, there is a three-way tie at the top in the Masters
January 19, 2018, Friday
CHESS#1284
The Tata Steel chess tournament is underway at Wijk aan Zee
January 12, 2018, Friday
CHESS#1283
India's - and the world's - largest open tournament is underway
January 06, 2018, Saturday
CHESS#1282
If the Saudis are to host again in 2018 and 2019, they will have to let Israelis, Qataris, Iranians, et al, play, or risk more ...
December 30, 2017, Saturday
CHESS#1281
Viswanathan Anand ended 2017 on a high note, winning the world rapid championship in Riyadh
December 30, 2017, Saturday
2018 sporting guide: A look at the athletes and events that hold promise
After a year that seemed to celebrate the ridiculous in sport, Dhruv Munjal hopes 2018 will bring forth the sublime
December 23, 2017, Saturday
PBL: How Indian badminton now pays more than ever before
Indian badminton is booming, both on and off the court