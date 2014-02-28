-
February 28, 2014, Friday
Volatile wealth
IT billionaires added huge wealth in 2013, while real estate barons lost thousands of crore. Stock-market riches can no longer be ...
-
February 28, 2014, Friday
A bauble and a dime
The incalculable wealth of the former royalty lies in their inheritance
-
February 28, 2014, Friday
But can money buy love?
Indian cinema has often portrayed the rich as greedy and pitched love against them
-
February 28, 2014, Friday
The billionaires' alchemist
Even those with the Midas touch need a bit of handholding sometimes. That's where these wealth managers step in
-
February 28, 2014, Friday
Behind every muscle is a trainer
Billionaires pay trainers up to Rs 5,000 per hour to keep them in top physical shape. The authors list some of the most sought ...
-
February 28, 2014, Friday
What $1 million won't buy you
You might be proud of your millions in the bank, but there are a handful of things that are still beyond your reach - like T-Rex ...
-
February 28, 2014, Friday
Leading ladies
In the world of billionaires and highest-paid CEOs, women are not easy to spot. But they are there, marginalised in number but ...
-
February 28, 2014, Friday
The golden leap
There were billionaires who gained wealth. There were those who lost wealth. And then there were those who hit the jackpot in ...
-
February 28, 2014, Friday
Toys of the tycoons
From custom-made luxury sedans to fast and furious supercars, India's billionaires rule the roads
-
February 28, 2014, Friday
Zero sum game
Some days ago, a friend called me "Richie Highlander", all because I had bought a car, an act that so utterly defied fiscal ...
-
February 28, 2014, Friday
Chess (#1086)
There have been several recent super-tournaments at fast controls including the London Classic, Beijing Mindgames, Zurich, ...
