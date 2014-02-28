JUST IN
  • February 28, 2014, Friday

    Volatile wealth

    IT billionaires added huge wealth in 2013, while real estate barons lost thousands of crore. Stock-market riches can no longer be ...

  • February 28, 2014, Friday

    A bauble and a dime

    The incalculable wealth of the former royalty lies in their inheritance

  • February 28, 2014, Friday

    But can money buy love?

    Indian cinema has often portrayed the rich as greedy and pitched love against them

  • February 28, 2014, Friday

    The billionaires' alchemist

    Even those with the Midas touch need a bit of handholding sometimes. That's where these wealth managers step in
  • MUSTAFA AHMED

    February 28, 2014, Friday

    Behind every muscle is a trainer

    Billionaires pay trainers up to Rs 5,000 per hour to keep them in top physical shape. The authors list some of the most sought ...
    February 28, 2014, Friday

    What $1 million won't buy you

    You might be proud of your millions in the bank, but there are a handful of things that are still beyond your reach - like T-Rex ...
  • Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

    February 28, 2014, Friday

    Leading ladies

    In the world of billionaires and highest-paid CEOs, women are not easy to spot. But they are there, marginalised in number but ...
  • AMIT JATIA

    February 28, 2014, Friday

    The golden leap

    There were billionaires who gained wealth. There were those who lost wealth. And then there were those who hit the jackpot in ...

  • February 28, 2014, Friday

    Toys of the tycoons

    From custom-made luxury sedans to fast and furious supercars, India's billionaires rule the roads
    February 28, 2014, Friday

    Zero sum game

    Some days ago, a friend called me "Richie Highlander", all because I had bought a car, an act that so utterly defied fiscal ...

  • February 28, 2014, Friday

