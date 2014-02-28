JUST IN
  • February 14, 2015, Saturday

    Let art define your wealth

    Only a few billionaires collect art with understanding, or passion. But it is only a matter of time before mediocrity of opinion ...
    February 14, 2015, Saturday

    Money passes the screen test

    Money. It's been a bad word in Indian cinema for a long, long time. And moneyed businessmen? Worse

  • February 14, 2015, Saturday

    Redefining the term 'rich'

    Do we want our children to worship money?
    February 28, 2014, Friday

    Who wants to be a billionaire?

    Not all billionaires are profligate spenders who want to buy yachts and planes and live life king-size, indulging in every ...
    February 28, 2014, Friday

    The fittest corporate chieftains

    Whether it's running a 42-km marathon or a grinding rally drive, these men take exertions in their stride
    February 28, 2014, Friday

    The rich are indifferent

    Once, the wealthy were patrons of art. But, it's difficult to assess what the country's newer billionaires collect, if anything ...
    February 28, 2014, Friday

    Ghosts of the rich

    The dominant image of Luchino Visconti's 1963 film The Leopard - set during the Italian Risorgimento, when aristocrats began to ...