May 27, 2017, Saturday
BMW R1200GS Rallye: Amazing motorcycle, like a Rolls-Royce on two wheels
With right suspension, perfect balance, excellent torque, this heavy bagger is great for all roads
June 15, 2016, Wednesday
Honda Amaze crosses 2 lakh sales milestone since launch in April 2013
Japanese automaker Honda has sold more than two lakh units of its compact sedan Amaze, since its launch in India in April ...
June 15, 2016, Wednesday
Government committed to bring down road accidents: Gadkari
The government is committed to bring down the number of accidents and related fatalities in the country, said Nitin Gadkari, ...
June 15, 2016, Wednesday
BMW to launch G 310 R bike in India in October
It looks like BMW is all set to launch the G 310 R bike in India this October. Images of the upcoming BMW G 310 R, which was ...
June 15, 2016, Wednesday
Tata Motors to produce Tiago Aktiv
With Tata Motors' entry-level hatchback 'Tiago' registering more than 20,000 bookings in two months, the company is contemplating ...
June 15, 2016, Wednesday
Chevrolet to go ahead with manufacturing Beat Activ and Essentia
Chevrolet has announced that it will be manufacturing the Beat Activ as well as the Essentia, which were showcased as concepts at ...
June 14, 2016, Tuesday
NHAI announces dedicated FASTag lanes at 48 toll plazas
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced that a dedicated FASTag lane will be ensured at 48 toll plaza on ...
June 14, 2016, Tuesday
State transport ministers call for liberalising intra-city taxi permit system
The Group of Ministers (GoM) set up by the ministry of road transport and highways, comprising ministers from different states, ...
June 13, 2016, Monday
Ford launches monsoon service checkup camps across India
Ford India has launched a monsoon service checkup camp across India, which offers its customers a free, 42-point checkup, besides ...
June 13, 2016, Monday
Hyundai Motorsport secures second victory at FIA World Rally Championship
Hyundai Motorsport has secured its second victory of the 2016 FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) season with a dominant ...
June 13, 2016, Monday
Maruti resumes production after maintenance closure
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd resumed production on Monday morning after the maintenance closure. The maintenance closure had been ...
June 13, 2016, Monday
2017 KTM 390 Duke expected to launch in India by year end
The KTM 390 Duke will get an update in 2017. The new KTM model has been spied at Bajaj Auto's Chakan plant and images of the same ...
June 13, 2016, Monday
Honda likely to bring HR-V to India
Honda Car India Limited (HCIL), which launched the BR-V compact SUV on May 5, has got over 9,000 bookings in a month. ...
June 13, 2016, Monday
Special edition variants of Mercedes Benz A Class, GLA, CLA launched in India
To commemorate the UEFA Euro Championship, which kicked off in France last week, German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz has ...
June 10, 2016, Friday
Gurgaon RTA authorities seize Uber bike taxis
Authorities in Gurgaon have over the past 10 days seized more than 70 bikes with white number plates, which were being used as ...
June 10, 2016, Friday
Over 1.46 lakh persons killed in road accidents in 2015
Over 1.46 lakh people were killed in road accidents in India in 2015 and more than 5 lakh were injured, according to the ‘Road ...
June 10, 2016, Friday
2016 Skoda Superb to get Dynamic Chassis Control in India
Skoda India, which launched the 2016 Skoda Superb in the country in February this year, will soon equip the sedan with Dynamic ...
June 10, 2016, Friday
TVS Motor launches special edition? Jupiter MillionR
TVS Motor Company has launched TVS Jupiter's MillionR special edition, priced at Rs. 53,034 (ex-showroom Delhi). The company has ...
June 10, 2016, Friday
Jaguar launches XE Prestige in India at Rs. 43.69 lakh
British carmaker Jaguar has launched the petrol version of XE Prestige variant in India. Priced at Rs. 43.69 lakh (ex-showroom, ...
June 09, 2016, Thursday
Tata Motors launches next-generate of Ultra business utility vehicles in Kenya
Tata Motors has launched its next-generation range of Ultra business utility vehicles in Kenya, addressing customer requirements ...
