June 15, 2016, Wednesday Government committed to bring down road accidents: Gadkari The government is committed to bring down the number of accidents and related fatalities in the country, said Nitin Gadkari, ...

June 15, 2016, Wednesday Tata Motors to produce Tiago Aktiv With Tata Motors' entry-level hatchback 'Tiago' registering more than 20,000 bookings in two months, the company is contemplating ...

June 14, 2016, Tuesday NHAI announces dedicated FASTag lanes at 48 toll plazas The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced that a dedicated FASTag lane will be ensured at 48 toll plaza on ...

June 13, 2016, Monday Ford launches monsoon service checkup camps across India Ford India has launched a monsoon service checkup camp across India, which offers its customers a free, 42-point checkup, besides ...

June 13, 2016, Monday Maruti resumes production after maintenance closure Maruti Suzuki India Ltd resumed production on Monday morning after the maintenance closure. The maintenance closure had been ...

June 13, 2016, Monday Honda likely to bring HR-V to India Honda Car India Limited (HCIL), which launched the BR-V compact SUV on May 5, has got over 9,000 bookings in a month. ...

June 10, 2016, Friday Gurgaon RTA authorities seize Uber bike taxis Authorities in Gurgaon have over the past 10 days seized more than 70 bikes with white number plates, which were being used as ...

June 10, 2016, Friday 2016 Skoda Superb to get Dynamic Chassis Control in India Skoda India, which launched the 2016 Skoda Superb in the country in February this year, will soon equip the sedan with Dynamic ...

June 10, 2016, Friday Jaguar launches XE Prestige in India at Rs. 43.69 lakh British carmaker Jaguar has launched the petrol version of XE Prestige variant in India. Priced at Rs. 43.69 lakh (ex-showroom, ...

June 09, 2016, Thursday DSK Motowheels launches Benelli TNT 600i with switchable ABS DSK Motowheels, in association with the legendary Italian superbike brand, Benelli, launched the TNT 600i with switchable ABS on ...

June 09, 2016, Thursday Volkswagen to recall 1.9 lakh diesel cars in India to fix software Volkswagen is planning to voluntarily recall a huge number of vehicles sold by the company in India starting next month to fix ...

June 09, 2016, Thursday Nissan to rollout India\'s first hybrid SUV by fiscal-end Japanese automobile major Nissan will roll out X-Trail Hybrid, India's first fully hybrid sport utility vehicle, by the end of ...

June 08, 2016, Wednesday Government takes steps to ensure safety, efficient transportation: Gadkari The Road Transport and Highways ministry has taken many steps to facilitate safe, seamless and efficient transportation of people ...

June 08, 2016, Wednesday Automakers may face penalty of Rs. 100 crore for violation of safety rules When the Bharat New Vehicle Safety Assessment Programme (BNVSAP) will come into effect from 2017, there will be a whole lot of ...

June 08, 2016, Wednesday Honda imports components for production of \'WR-V\' - a Jazz-based crossover prototype Honda Car India has imported various components of an all-new vehicle from its upcoming product portfolio, according to a report ...

June 07, 2016, Tuesday State transport ministers to finalise changes to Motor Vehicle Act Ensuring higher compensation in cases of hit-and-run and improving the mechanism for helping accident victims and trauma care ...

June 07, 2016, Tuesday Audi plans to launch its plug-in hybrid \'A3 Sportback e-tron\' in India To address concerns over pollution from vehicles, electric cars are considered as the best alternative. Carmakers the world over ...

June 07, 2016, Tuesday Champol launches range of lubricants Champol has launched its range of lubricants for a wide array of engines at an attractive price point. Manufactured by the Lubz ...