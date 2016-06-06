-
May 27, 2017, Saturday
BMW R1200GS Rallye: Amazing motorcycle, like a Rolls-Royce on two wheels
With right suspension, perfect balance, excellent torque, this heavy bagger is great for all roads
-
June 15, 2016, Wednesday
Government committed to bring down road accidents: Gadkari
The government is committed to bring down the number of accidents and related fatalities in the country, said Nitin Gadkari, ...
-
June 15, 2016, Wednesday
Tata Motors to produce Tiago Aktiv
With Tata Motors' entry-level hatchback 'Tiago' registering more than 20,000 bookings in two months, the company is contemplating ...
-
June 14, 2016, Tuesday
NHAI announces dedicated FASTag lanes at 48 toll plazas
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced that a dedicated FASTag lane will be ensured at 48 toll plaza on ...
-
June 13, 2016, Monday
Ford launches monsoon service checkup camps across India
Ford India has launched a monsoon service checkup camp across India, which offers its customers a free, 42-point checkup, besides ...
-
June 13, 2016, Monday
Maruti resumes production after maintenance closure
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd resumed production on Monday morning after the maintenance closure. The maintenance closure had been ...
-
June 13, 2016, Monday
Honda likely to bring HR-V to India
Honda Car India Limited (HCIL), which launched the BR-V compact SUV on May 5, has got over 9,000 bookings in a month. ...
-
June 10, 2016, Friday
Gurgaon RTA authorities seize Uber bike taxis
Authorities in Gurgaon have over the past 10 days seized more than 70 bikes with white number plates, which were being used as ...
-
June 10, 2016, Friday
2016 Skoda Superb to get Dynamic Chassis Control in India
Skoda India, which launched the 2016 Skoda Superb in the country in February this year, will soon equip the sedan with Dynamic ...
-
June 10, 2016, Friday
Jaguar launches XE Prestige in India at Rs. 43.69 lakh
British carmaker Jaguar has launched the petrol version of XE Prestige variant in India. Priced at Rs. 43.69 lakh (ex-showroom, ...
-
June 09, 2016, Thursday
DSK Motowheels launches Benelli TNT 600i with switchable ABS
DSK Motowheels, in association with the legendary Italian superbike brand, Benelli, launched the TNT 600i with switchable ABS on ...
-
June 09, 2016, Thursday
Volkswagen to recall 1.9 lakh diesel cars in India to fix software
Volkswagen is planning to voluntarily recall a huge number of vehicles sold by the company in India starting next month to fix ...
-
June 09, 2016, Thursday
Nissan to rollout India\'s first hybrid SUV by fiscal-end
Japanese automobile major Nissan will roll out X-Trail Hybrid, India's first fully hybrid sport utility vehicle, by the end of ...
-
June 08, 2016, Wednesday
Government takes steps to ensure safety, efficient transportation: Gadkari
The Road Transport and Highways ministry has taken many steps to facilitate safe, seamless and efficient transportation of people ...
-
June 08, 2016, Wednesday
Automakers may face penalty of Rs. 100 crore for violation of safety rules
When the Bharat New Vehicle Safety Assessment Programme (BNVSAP) will come into effect from 2017, there will be a whole lot of ...
-
June 08, 2016, Wednesday
Honda imports components for production of \'WR-V\' - a Jazz-based crossover prototype
Honda Car India has imported various components of an all-new vehicle from its upcoming product portfolio, according to a report ...
-
June 07, 2016, Tuesday
State transport ministers to finalise changes to Motor Vehicle Act
Ensuring higher compensation in cases of hit-and-run and improving the mechanism for helping accident victims and trauma care ...
-
June 07, 2016, Tuesday
Audi plans to launch its plug-in hybrid \'A3 Sportback e-tron\' in India
To address concerns over pollution from vehicles, electric cars are considered as the best alternative. Carmakers the world over ...
-
June 07, 2016, Tuesday
Champol launches range of lubricants
Champol has launched its range of lubricants for a wide array of engines at an attractive price point. Manufactured by the Lubz ...
-
June 06, 2016, Monday
Volkswagen launches Ameo
Leading European carmaker Volkswagen has launched the much-awaited Ameo, the first sub 4-metre sedan by the brand. The Volkswagen ...
-
June 15, 2016, Wednesday
Honda Amaze crosses 2 lakh sales milestone since launch in April 2013
Japanese automaker Honda has sold more than two lakh units of its compact sedan Amaze, since its launch in India in April ...
-
June 15, 2016, Wednesday
BMW to launch G 310 R bike in India in October
It looks like BMW is all set to launch the G 310 R bike in India this October. Images of the upcoming BMW G 310 R, which was ...
-
June 15, 2016, Wednesday
Chevrolet to go ahead with manufacturing Beat Activ and Essentia
Chevrolet has announced that it will be manufacturing the Beat Activ as well as the Essentia, which were showcased as concepts at ...
-
June 14, 2016, Tuesday
State transport ministers call for liberalising intra-city taxi permit system
The Group of Ministers (GoM) set up by the ministry of road transport and highways, comprising ministers from different states, ...
-
June 13, 2016, Monday
Hyundai Motorsport secures second victory at FIA World Rally Championship
Hyundai Motorsport has secured its second victory of the 2016 FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) season with a dominant ...
-
June 13, 2016, Monday
2017 KTM 390 Duke expected to launch in India by year end
The KTM 390 Duke will get an update in 2017. The new KTM model has been spied at Bajaj Auto's Chakan plant and images of the same ...
-
June 13, 2016, Monday
Special edition variants of Mercedes Benz A Class, GLA, CLA launched in India
To commemorate the UEFA Euro Championship, which kicked off in France last week, German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz has ...
-
June 10, 2016, Friday
Over 1.46 lakh persons killed in road accidents in 2015
Over 1.46 lakh people were killed in road accidents in India in 2015 and more than 5 lakh were injured, according to the ‘Road ...
-
June 10, 2016, Friday
TVS Motor launches special edition? Jupiter MillionR
TVS Motor Company has launched TVS Jupiter's MillionR special edition, priced at Rs. 53,034 (ex-showroom Delhi). The company has ...
-
June 09, 2016, Thursday
Tata Motors launches next-generate of Ultra business utility vehicles in Kenya
Tata Motors has launched its next-generation range of Ultra business utility vehicles in Kenya, addressing customer requirements ...
-
June 09, 2016, Thursday
Auto industry sees sustained recovery in May: SIAM
Utility vehicle sales jumped by a hefty 36 per cent in May over the same month last year, according to the Society of Indian ...
-
June 09, 2016, Thursday
Land Rover announces off-road drive experience in Hyderabad from June 10 to 12
After the successful kick-off of Land Rover Experience Tour in Kochi, followed by Bengaluru, the Land Rover will continue its ...
-
June 08, 2016, Wednesday
Ola Share, Shuttle help reduce vehicular pollution in Delhi, NCR
The shared mobility solutions of Ola, the popular app for transportation, are making a significant contribution towards reducing ...
-
June 08, 2016, Wednesday
Bosch India to contribute more than a third of German group's two-wheeler, powersports business
India’s two-wheeler market presents an opportunity for Bosch, the leading global supplier of technology and services, to develop ...
-
June 08, 2016, Wednesday
Mercedes GLE 43 AMG Coupe imported for homologation
Mercedes-Benz India has imported the GLE 43 AMG coupe for homologation purposes, as per import data. The GLE 43 AMG is a ...
-
June 07, 2016, Tuesday
Demand for airbags will soar in India: research report
With increasing focus by the government on introducing advance emission norms and safety standards, the Indian automobile ...
-
June 07, 2016, Tuesday
Hyundai ties up with 25 it is to provide vocational training
Hyundai Motor India Ltd., the country’s largest exporter and the second largest car manufacturer, has expanded the scope of its ...
-
June 07, 2016, Tuesday
Nissan focuses on increasing domestic sales; to tweak exports
In order to increase its presence in the domestic market after the launch of its new model redi-GO, Japanese automobile maker ...
-
June 07, 2016, Tuesday
-
June 06, 2016, Monday
Authorities in Lucknow crack down on diesel tempos
Coming down heavily on vehicles that cause pollution, the chief judicial magistrate, Lucknow has directed the RTO to crack down ...