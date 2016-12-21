Budget 2017: Black Money Act
February 06, 2017, Monday
From April, take more than Rs 3 lakh in cash, pay equal amount in penalty
Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia said that high-value cash transactions would attract steep penalties
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Every announcement in Budget 2017 stems from demonetisation
Sops, tighter political funding aimed at easing note ban woes
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Govt to punish big-time offenders leaving the country
Coupled with Bankruptcy and other such Acts, this law would give more teeth to the banks to recover their dues
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Big push for digitisation, less-cash society a key theme of Budget
Modi govt's BHIM App found prominent mention in FM Arun Jaitley's Budget speech
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Jaitley plays big brother to eliminate black money
Govt to screen data of deposits above Rs 2 lakh after November 8
January 27, 2017, Friday
Taxing cash
Cash is not inherently evil, and policy should not treat it like it is.
January 26, 2017, Thursday
No decision over taxing cash transactions yet, says finance ministry
Chandrababu Naidu-led panel recommended taxing cash transactions of at least Rs 50,000
January 23, 2017, Monday
Cash-ban distress leaves scant room for Budget giveaways
IMF has trimmed its growth outlook for fiscal year beginning in April to 7.2% from 7.6% previously
January 18, 2017, Wednesday
Expect an anti-rich Budget 2017; realty buyers should watch out, says Ambit
A recent report by Ambit capital suggests that Budget may be focussed on black money crackdown'
December 29, 2016, Thursday
What people want from Budget
Majority of people surveyed are in favour of an increase in the threshold for income tax exemption
December 28, 2016, Wednesday
Budget 2017: Modi calls for innovation; special focus on skills & tourism
The government has said February 1 will be the date for presentation of future Union Budgets
December 21, 2016, Wednesday
RBI rate panel focuses more on inflation, plays down growth worry
RBI's six-member MPC decided unanimously to keep policy repo rate unchanged at 6.25% on Dec 7
December 21, 2016, Wednesday
Sops for youth, I-T relief: How Modi plans to change the note ban narrative
PM likely to announce sops for rural population, SMEs at Lucknow rally on Jan 2