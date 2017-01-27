Budget 2017: Direct Tax
-
February 04, 2017, Saturday
Govt may fix 2015-16 threshold for lower corporation tax rate
Rollback of petroleum product duties likely to be considered if crude oil reaches $60-65 a barrel
-
February 03, 2017, Friday
Indian MNCs under MAT set for higher tax outgo
Budget provision intends to restrict MAT credit available on foreign tax credits
-
February 03, 2017, Friday
Budget focus on tax administration reforms
Most measures to benefit govt's programmes but more could have been done, says a PwC analysis
-
February 02, 2017, Thursday
Startups say FM's move to extend time limit for tax holiday helps liquidity
I-T exemption time limit for startups has been extended to 3 out of 7 years from 3 out of 5 years, earlier
-
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Income tax slab slashed to 5% for Rs 2.5-5 lakh earners
However, earners in between Rs 50 lakh and Rs one crore will have to pay 10% surcharge
-
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Devendra Pant: Tricky fiscal arithmetic
The Centre's net tax revenues are expected to grow 12.7 per cent in 2017-18
-
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Govt to reduce time for revising tax return to 12 months
FM also proposed to reduce time for completion of scrutiny assessments from 21 months to 18 months
-
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
The revised tax slab will help widen the tax base: Ravi Jain
Chat with with Ravi Jain, Executive Director, Personal Tax, PwC on Budget impact on personal tax
-
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Budget 2017: Analysts hail tax certainty, rue high corp tax rates
Pranay Bhatia of BDO India welcomed the extension period for claiming MAT credit to 15 years
-
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Jaitley taxes rich, gives to the poor
Introduces a new surcharge of 10% for incomes above Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore
-
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Budget 2017: Partial withdrawal from NPS not to be taxed
The upper limit of contribution to NPS by self-employed raised from 10-20% of gross total income
-
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Capital gains tax exemption to benefit over 24,000 farmers in Amaravati
Exemption is given to those who had contributed to land pooling for the Amaravati construction
-
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Budget 2017: How Jaitley became the darling of the middle classes
Income tax rate slashed & filing made simpler
-
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Corporate tax for small companies reduced to 25%
Big companies could feel let down
-
January 31, 2017, Tuesday
Staffing industry seeks resolution of tax woes in Budget
Wants TDS cut from 10% to 2%, and applied on commission earned, not on gross invoice value
-
January 29, 2017, Sunday
Budget 2017: India Inc pitches for lower tax rates
The current corporate tax rate works out to be 30 per cent plus cess and surcharge
-
January 28, 2017, Saturday
Naushad Forbes: Kick-starting investment
The Budget should be judged on how it enhances the long-term potential of the economy
-
January 28, 2017, Saturday
Investors brace for transaction tax hike, less friendly Budget
Govt can offset any negative impact by lowering corporate tax rates, mitigating note ban impact
-
January 27, 2017, Friday
Budget 2017: Measures that could impact markets
High possibility of taxes going up and incentives being reduced
-
January 27, 2017, Friday
Financial sector reforms in FY17: Road map in the works for state-run banks
Also, the CCEA has given the go-ahead for listing of shares of five general insurance companies