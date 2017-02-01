-
February 08, 2017, Wednesday
Spending on women-related schemes up 18% in Budget 2017
The gender budget accounted for 5.2% of total government spending in Budget 2017-18
-
February 06, 2017, Monday
Statsguru: The Budget math
While nominal GDP is projected to grow at 11.75% in FY18, tax revenues are budgeted at a modest 12.2%
-
February 04, 2017, Saturday
Govt's past experiments with bearer bonds
Bearer bonds were the norms before a system was developed to institutionalise the bond market
-
February 03, 2017, Friday
The NPA problem needs a political solution: Arvind Subramanian
Budget had sent strong signals to those evading taxes, says Arvind Subramanian
-
February 03, 2017, Friday
Budget fiscally prudent; capital infusion for PSBs inadequate: Moody's
The government has budgeted for a lower fiscal deficit at 3.2% of GDP next fiscal
-
February 03, 2017, Friday
Tax axe on firms with foreign debt
Interest payments in excess of 30% of Ebitda to foreign associates will lose tax exemption
-
February 03, 2017, Friday
Budget failed to push reforms: Chidambaram
Former FM says budget shunned reforms; silent on pushing demand and creating jobs
-
February 02, 2017, Thursday
Foreign oil firms get exempted from tax on sale of storage leftover
India is 81% dependent on imports to meet its crude oil need
-
February 02, 2017, Thursday
Arun Jaitley attempts a clean-up job in Budget 2017
Finance minister attempts a clean-up job, keeps projected expenditure growth low
-
February 02, 2017, Thursday
S Mahendra Dev: Social sector needs more than just allocations
The measures on infrastructure will improve employment
-
February 02, 2017, Thursday
Giving away powers is the idea behind liberalisation, says Arun Jaitley
In a Q&A with Doordarshan, Jaitley discusses how he chose the areas on which he would spend more
-
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
G P Hinduja: Investments to spur job creation
The co-chairman of Hinduja Group said GST will help govt in revenue generation, growth
-
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Govt to abolish Foreign Investment Promotion Board: Finance Minister
FIPB had the final say in approving FDI proposals in the country for long
-
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
My Budget: Kanu Behl
A short interview with the film writer and director to gauge how Budget will impact people
-
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Subsidies grow marginally
The overall subsidy burden will go up marginally by 5% in FY18
-
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Likely corporate winners and losers from Budget 2017
The following sectors look set to benefit or be hurt by the budget proposals
-
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Pay a fine if you file I-T return late
Govt has ensured that fine is not too burdensome for those whose income does not exceed Rs 5 lakh
-
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Budget has to be linked to present context: Arun Jaitley
FM said people who make a mockery of the financial and legal system must pay
-
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Universal Basic Income not feasible in near run, says Madan Sabnavis
There are essentially five sources of taxes for the union government which matters
-
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Govt spend to lead infrastructure sector, private investment to wait
The total allocation for infrastructure development in 2017-18 stands at Rs. 3,96,135 crore
