February 09, 2017, Thursday
Is Budget 2017's Rs 10,000-cr allocation to recapitalise PSU banks enough?
Experts say if steps to improve loan recovery succeed, then the allocation could suffice in the medium-term
February 05, 2017, Sunday
Taxing times for the rich
Taxpayers with income of Rs 1 crore and more, currently, pay a surcharge of 15%
February 03, 2017, Friday
Small savings target difficult, but achievable
Govt in the present FY has in its kitty small savings of more than Rs 90,000 cr
February 02, 2017, Thursday
Ravi Uppal: Core sector concern ignored
The MD & Group CEO, Jindal Steel & Power said, sadly, corp tax rates for large cos were not reduced
February 02, 2017, Thursday
Govt spend to lead infrastructure sector, private investment to wait
The decision to set up an integrated oil major company is expected to boost economic activity
February 02, 2017, Thursday
Anil Agarwal: A step towards inclusive growth
The group chairman of Vedanta Resources said he welcomes the decision to reform electoral funding
February 02, 2017, Thursday
Little in Budget for stress loan-laden banks
Bad bank proposal very much on government agenda: Jaitley
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Sanjay Sethi: Sops short of expectation
There is not much clarity around foreign direct investment
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Saurabh Shrivastava: Start-ups get a leg-up
Entire thrust towards digitisation and digital payments is good for the start-up sector
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Naresh Takkar: Committed to fiscal discipline
Budget has attempted to stimulate economic growth through enhanced spending on multiplier sectors
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Big push for digitisation, less-cash society a key theme of Budget
Modi govt's BHIM App found prominent mention in FM Arun Jaitley's Budget speech
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Digital push in Budget 2017: Duties on POS, biometric scanners removed
FM adds, India is building a ecosytem to make the country a global hub for electronics manufacturing
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Budget 2017: Bank loan defaulters can't be let off easily, says FM
FM Arun Jaitley proposed new law for big time offender which enables confiscation of domestic assets of defaulters
January 31, 2017, Tuesday
Agency with muscle can fix bad loans
How bad bank will be capitalised, ask experts
