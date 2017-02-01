-
February 07, 2017, Tuesday
Without Trump & note ban, Budget 2017 would have been good: Pronab Sen
Budget 'pretending' as if it is a normal year ahead, adds former chief statistician
February 06, 2017, Monday
Five laws that the FM proposes to change
Experts suggest ways in which the government can make the laws more effective
February 04, 2017, Saturday
If govt was serious, parties wouldn't get cash donations: Prashant Bhushan
Earlier, parties could receive cash donations of up to Rs 20,000
February 03, 2017, Friday
Tax norms aimed at shell companies only, says Hasmukh Adhia
Budget has cut corporation tax on micro, small and medium enterprises by 5 percentage points: Adhia
February 02, 2017, Thursday
Watch: Budget 2017 devoted to well-being of villagers, farmers: Modi
It will bring a big change in the financial condition of the villages, Modi said
February 02, 2017, Thursday
12% increase in social sector schemes
Health and housing get one of the highest jump
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Fiscal Deficit: Jaitley sticks to fiscal discipline
Fiscal Deficit set at 3.2% of GDP as FM targets higher capital expenditure
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Budget hints at phasing out tribunals, COMPAT may be the first to go
Only time will tell how this affects the country's present situation of over 30 mn pending cases
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Rs 78,000 crore budget for MHA; Rs 1,577 crore for IB
Budgetary allocation for 2017-18 is 6.37% more than Rs 73,328 cr given to the ministry for 2016-17
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
National testing agency, more autonomy to place institutes at par globally
The move would standardise testing process throughout the country and help students prepare well
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Budget engine chugs on, despite a death, protests and a walkout
The government wanted to go ahead with the Budget; Opposition wanted to stall it, citing convention
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Govt slashes expenditure on AMRUT, crop insurance schemes
Funds for Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana has been cut to Rs 1,040 crore from Rs 2,135 crore
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Healthcare costs to become more affordable, say industrialists
Healthy India is pivotal for country to retain its position as one of the fastest growing economies
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Budget allocation to Women and Child Development Ministry hiked by 26%
Total money climbed to Rs 22,095 crore from Rs 17,640 crore last year
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
CBI gets marginal increase of 8.31% in budgetary allocation
CBI has been allocated Rs 695.62 crore, an increase of Rs 53.38 crore from last year
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Sports budget hiked by Rs 350 crore to Rs 1,943 crore
Hike comes in wake of India's dismal showing at Olympics where it won just two medals
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Is Arun Jaitley's Budget 2017 a populist one?
While preparing the Budget 2017, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had three pertinent aspects to bear in mind
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Union Budget envisages 'Sabke Sath, Sabka Vikas': Raman Singh
He adds that the Centre has emphasised on maximising the employment opportunities in the Budget
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Budget 2017: Start-ups can get tax holiday in first 7 years of existence
This comes as a relief to startups as they do not make profits in the first few years of operations.
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Government increases allocation for Dalit and minority communities
NITI Aayog to monitor outcome of expenditure on these groups
