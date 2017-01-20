Budget 2017: GST
-
February 07, 2017, Tuesday
Model GST law to be finalised by this month end: CBEC Member
The law will pave the way for roll out of the Goods and Services Tax from July 1
-
February 03, 2017, Friday
GST could lead to 25% price hike for smartphones
The demand for mobile handsets in the country has remained flat over the past four years
-
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
N R Bhanumurthy: A fine balancing act
Public expenditure has been increased by about Rs 16,800 crore
-
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Sumit Dutt Majumdar: Posers on GST left unanswered
Customs duty was either reduced or removed for some components and raw materials
-
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Service tax rate left untouched; GST outreach programme to be launched
Currently, services are taxed at 14%. After cess, it works out to around 15%
-
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Budget hints at roll-out of GST on July 1
GST would subsume central and state levies like excise duty, service tax and VAT
-
January 30, 2017, Monday
Budget 2017: Post cash ban shock, Modi govt seeks to soothe voters
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will present the most challenging budget of his tenure on Wednesday, as he ...
-
January 30, 2017, Monday
Budget 2017: Arun Jaitley may hike service tax to 16-18%
Tax slabs decided for the GST are 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent
-
January 29, 2017, Sunday
The Budget isn't important for stock markets: Ridham Desai
Interview with the head of India Research and India Equity Strategies, Morgan Stanley
-
January 27, 2017, Friday
A look back at Budget 2016: Status check on FM Jaitley's key announcements
As Budget 2017 nears, Business Standard brings you a status check on Budget 2016's announcements
-
January 27, 2017, Friday
Tax & ease of doing business: Execution of GST, GAAR will play key role
Three GST bills and the compensation bill are yet to be approved by the GST council
-
January 26, 2017, Thursday
Abheek Barua: Budget 2017 the hardest one to crack
The Budget could well make or break India's economic recovery
-
January 26, 2017, Thursday
Jaitley may cut taxes, lack of indirect-tax data may make it tough
The GST is also to subsume state VAT
-
January 24, 2017, Tuesday
Rajeev Dimri: A run-up-to-GST Budget
With existing regime set to get over in a few months, Budget should avoid making sudden tax changes
-
January 24, 2017, Tuesday
Pharma industry wants Budget to offer clarity on tax structure
IDMA said all excisable goods used for R&D purposes should be exempted from central excise duty
-
January 22, 2017, Sunday
Major announcements on indirect taxes unlikely in Budget
Officials said the finance ministry will rather wait for the GST rollout, instead of making changes for just one-quarter
-
January 21, 2017, Saturday
Budget 2017 wishlist: Expectations from the automobile sector
Industry is providing direct and indirect employment to 29 mn people, says Siam
-
January 20, 2017, Friday
Scheme to scrap old cars in Budget 2017 will boost auto sector: Supekar
Dinesh Supekar, partner Price Waterhouse and an automobile expert was responding during a live chat
-
January 20, 2017, Friday
Budget: Govt must resist temptation to spend more, stick to fiscal path
Why it would be unwise to stray away from fiscal consolidation
-
January 20, 2017, Friday
Budget 2017 wishlist: Expectations from the healthcare sector
Health care services to be exempt under the new GST regimen, says Rana Mehta