-
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Clarity on affordable housing definition key to boost PMAY scheme
Infra status will help in accessing cheaper funds for development of low-cost homes
-
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Budget 2017 has sops for selling property but restrictions on buying
Holding period for long term capital gains tax brought down to two years from earlier three
-
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Every Indian to have a house?
Government takes multiple measures to promote affordable housing
-
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Complete rural electrification by May 2018, hike in MNREGA fund: FM Jaitley
The government has allocated Rs 4,843 crore for electrification in FY18
-
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Jaitley makes big bang affordable housing announcements
Affordable housing to be given infra status; LTCG tax on immovable property to be levied after 2 yrs
-
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Budget 2017: Centre raises CLSS loan tenure to 20 years
The government has proposed to construct 1 crore houses for the homeless by 2019
