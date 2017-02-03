Budget 2017: Impact
-
February 26, 2017, Sunday
With Budget 2017 phasing out FIPB, RBI to frame policy for FDI approvals
RBI is the nodal agency for administration of foreign investments and foreign exchange
-
February 23, 2017, Thursday
FM Jaitley's Rs 10,290-cr Budget boost for health hides cuts in key areas
Most of the Rs 10,290-crore increase will be spent on issues regarded as low priority
-
February 20, 2017, Monday
Fresh transfer pricing trouble for MNCs
Secondary adjustment provision in Budget FY18 could hit cash flow, dividend payout
-
February 14, 2017, Tuesday
Budget 2017 sops, RERA fire up realty stocks
Some experts, however, warned that RERA would only be beneficial for large listed developers
-
February 12, 2017, Sunday
Chidambaram asks FM Jaitley to cut indirect taxes immediately
Chidambaram said that slashing indirect taxes would push consumption and in turn perk up production
-
February 12, 2017, Sunday
Budget 2017: ISRO gets funds for 2nd Mars mission, maiden Venus venture
ISRO will also try to launch 104 satellites in a single mission on Feb 15
-
February 11, 2017, Saturday
Cement sector sees demand recovering with Budget push
The infrastructure vertical comprises 17% of total annual cement demand
-
February 07, 2017, Tuesday
After Budget incentives, Oberoi Realty & Lodha to enter affordable housing
After Budget incentives, realty majors plan new avenues
-
February 07, 2017, Tuesday
Budget proposal on agri commodities revives hope for BSE-IBJA gold exchange
A gold exchange was first proposed by the IBJA with the BSE as an equity partner
-
February 06, 2017, Monday
Cesses set to go with GST, see increase in Budget
Budget pegs the cess and surcharge collections for FY18 at Rs 2.96 lakh cr
-
February 06, 2017, Monday
Watch: A Union Budget that did harm to none
T N Ninan and A K Bhattacharya dissect Budget 2017 to gauge its impact on the economy
-
February 06, 2017, Monday
Multiple ministries, similar schemes
Work duplication leads to sizeable waste of government cash
-
February 06, 2017, Monday
Subrat Nath: Budget will boost the economy
Recent derailments had brought the vulnerability of the national carrier into the limelight
-
February 06, 2017, Monday
FIIs will see the Budget as a continuation of govt policies: Andrew Holland
Interview with chief executive of Avendus Capital Alternate Strategies
-
February 05, 2017, Sunday
Budget proposals to curb investor demand in homes
Cap for deduction on loss under income from property and reduced holding period for LTCG will impact
-
February 04, 2017, Saturday
Budget Insight Out: India Inc shouldn't judge tax policy on rate alone
Business Standard's panel of experts dissects Budget 2017 to help you read the fine print
-
February 04, 2017, Saturday
PSUs may go slow on new projects in FY18
Budget Estimates show 5% dip in resource generation
-
February 03, 2017, Friday
Budget continues govt's policy momentum
Reforms in institutional arrangements in social sector could improve outcomes, says a PwC analysis
-
February 03, 2017, Friday
Burden of cutting public debt may fall on Centre
State debt is expected to have risen in 2016-17 on account of UDAY
-
February 03, 2017, Friday
Cheap housing push to boost micro finance in sector
MFI mostly serves people who work in informal sector and hail from middle- and low-income groups