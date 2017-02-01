-
February 07, 2017, Tuesday
India handset production to double to 200 mn this year
Handset manufacturers are planning to expand their production in the country in 2017
-
February 06, 2017, Monday
Why tribunals are on the chopping block
India has over 35 tribunals that look into designated legal issues and appeals
-
February 04, 2017, Saturday
Govt may fix 2015-16 threshold for lower corporation tax rate
Rollback of petroleum product duties likely to be considered if crude oil reaches $60-65 a barrel
-
February 04, 2017, Saturday
Budget impact: Drug firms may be forced to market generics, not brands
In 1978, there was a similar attempt which the pharmaceutical industry challenged in court
-
February 02, 2017, Thursday
UP Inc welcomes Union Budget 2017
Industrialists appreciated the focus on agricultural and MSME sectors and its objective to maintain fiscal prudence
-
February 02, 2017, Thursday
BS jury: A delicate balancing act with rural push
The Business Standard jury of industry captains assesses the focus of Arun Jaitley's Budget 2017
-
February 02, 2017, Thursday
Cash transaction limit to hit rural jewellery business
Govt also ignored the industry's proposal to cut import duty on gold from the abnormally high level of 10%
-
February 02, 2017, Thursday
C P Gurnani: Digital gets a major focus
The finance minister announced a slew of proposals to boost the digital economy
-
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Amitabh Chaudhry: Decent expenditure mix
The cut in taxes for small-scale enterprises will generate employment
-
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Ananth Narayanan: A big leap towards digital India
Budget 2017 is focused on bringing growth back to the economy after demonetisation
-
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Disinvestment: Govt pins hopes on PSU stake sales
Sets target of Rs 72,500 crore even as FY17 targets are missed
-
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Consumption boost for corporate India
Budget provides mild stimulus at bottom of the pyramid but not enough for turnaround in capex cycle
-
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Telangana Inc hails Budget, says it will spur demand
Regional players, however, felt that certain implementation aspects were not readily available
-
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Budget hints at phasing out tribunals, COMPAT may be the first to go
Only time will tell how this affects the country's present situation of over 30 mn pending cases
-
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Media & Entertainment sector takes solace from digitisation push in Budget
Govt announces Rs 10,000 Crores for the 'Bharat Net' project to provide high speed broadband connection
-
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Budget: Jewellers say digitisation will boost sector, drive consumption
However, proposal to ban all cash transactions above Rs 3 lakh might affect demand in the sector
-
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Pharma sector unimpressed with the Union Budget
Will oppose moves on mandatory prescription of generic drugs
-
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Budget's impact on Nifty 50 companies: EY analysis
MAT carry forward upped to 15 yrs, extension of 5% withholding tax among the Budget's announcements
-
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Budget 2017 is for long-term growth, say CII members
Industry hopes that thrust on rural job creation, agriculture growth may boost consumption
-
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Trade, industry term Budget 2017 as growth oriented
The associations representing commerce and industry welcomed Trade Infrastructure Export Scheme
