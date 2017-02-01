-
February 08, 2017, Wednesday
Arun Jaitley maintains infrastructure spending tempo
Capital expenditure spending remains stagnant as per cent of GDP
February 02, 2017, Thursday
Infra spotlight: Little help from govt rejig of plan, non-plan expenditure
Despite wanting to, the government has managed to spend very little on capital account
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Rajeev Talwar: A big boost for housing sector
The CEO of DLF Limited said for capital gains, period reduced to two years from three years
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Shankar Raman: Budget is high on intent but implementation holds key
He said real estate sector which saw sluggish environment post demonetisation received needed relief
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Higher infrastructure spends may spur private capex by FY18
The noteworthy areas of spending were roadways, railways and rural electrification
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Investments on infrastructure to cut logistics costs: FIEO
FIEO said Trade Related Infrastructure Scheme would require sufficient funding to make an impact
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Complete rural electrification by May 2018, hike in MNREGA fund: FM Jaitley
The government has allocated Rs 4,843 crore for electrification in FY18
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Record Rs 3.96 lakh cr allocation for infra sector to spur growth: Jaitley
PMGSY has received an allocation of Rs 19,000 crore
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Budget: Rs 10,000 crore allocated for rural broadband push in Bharat Net
Jaitley says, high speed broadband will be available in 150,000 gram panchayats via Wifi hotspots
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Budget 2017: Infrastructure status to affordable housing to boost projects
Dvelopers of affordable housing can access the external commercial borrowing and EPFO funds
